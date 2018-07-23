Young Nigerian Comedienne, Emanuella Celebrates Her 8th Birthday In Style

Emanuella Samuel is a young comedienne from Nigeria who has featured in tons of videos on YouTube. She mainly features in Mark Angel Comedy videos.

Emanuella first rose to fame when she appeared in Mark Angel’s comedy video ‘My Real Face’. Since then she has appeared in the number of Angel’s videos. Emanuella Samuel is one of the most repeated artists in his videos and most liked too.Their collaboration is what makes Mark Angel’s videos as extraordinary and likeable. The two have the number of videos together and their content is different each time.

Their settings, cultural background and natural acting are what makes the audience tick and come back for the next video. Emanuella’s innocence and unique style of acting has set her apart from other YouTubers of her generation.

She wrote;

Happy birthday to me. Jesus I thank you. Thanks to everyone supporting me. I love you all. God bless you all.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)