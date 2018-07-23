“You Should Be Beefing With My $18m Watch, We Are Not On The Same Level” – Mayweather Slams 50 Cent

Floyd Mayweather is not letting his foot off 50 Cent’s neck, and the spectacle is so hard to watch.

Recall that the duo reignited their feud over the weekend, after 50 Cent shaded the retired boxer following rumours that he is expecting a child with a woman named Jennifer Duran.Mayweather replied by dragging the rapper for filth, called him a snitch, mentioned 50 Cent’s fight with his own son, and also claimed that the rapper got herpes from an ex nicknamed “JD”. He said so much more, things that got folks hollering, folks who had known 50 Cent to be the King of Trolls, and so it was so shocking to see another person dragging him mercilessly, disgracing him all over the internet.

50 Cent has yet to recover from the disgrace.

And as expected, he has been throwing darts Floyd’s way, talking about the former boxer’s domestic violence cases and more.

However, Floyd is not letting him win this fight this time. “You’re Not Supposed To Be Beefing With Me. You’re Supposed To Be Beefing With My WATCH. Me And You Are Not On The Same Level!!!” said Floyd in a latest post which shows an emaciated 50 Cent’s net worth and the cost of the Floyd’s latest wristwatch.

OUCH.

This is the first time anyone will be putting the rapper in his place, and many people are enjoying the show.

(Visited 6 times, 4 visits today)