“You Should Be Beefing With My $18m Watch, We Are Not On The Same Level” – Mayweather Slams 50 Cent
Floyd Mayweather is not letting his foot off 50 Cent’s neck, and the spectacle is so hard to watch.
Recall that the duo reignited their feud over the weekend, after 50 Cent shaded the retired boxer following rumours that he is expecting a child with a woman named Jennifer Duran.Mayweather replied by dragging the rapper for filth, called him a snitch, mentioned 50 Cent’s fight with his own son, and also claimed that the rapper got herpes from an ex nicknamed “JD”. He said so much more, things that got folks hollering, folks who had known 50 Cent to be the King of Trolls, and so it was so shocking to see another person dragging him mercilessly, disgracing him all over the internet.
Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson, you’re mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn’t want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don’t want nothing to do with you! You haven’t had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you. You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that’s hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it. You talk about Ja-Rule but you stole his whole style and ran with it! You’re the only self proclaimed gangster that’s never put in work! You need to pay homage to the real 50cent for stealing his name and his storyline. Your claim to fame was getting shot numerous times & living to tell it and you think that’s Gangster? Where at? You’re currently living in a fucking apartment in Jersey, you are always in somebody else’s business just to stay relevant. You should just become a blogger cause it’s obvious you don’t have nothing going on in your life. Are you mad that Kanye West ended your career? The only thing you got going on is Power and everybody watches that because Ghost is a dope ass character on the show. You can leave the show everybody will still watch Power, but out here in the real world I’m The Real Ghost. That’s not a Mansion in Connecticut that you’re in debt for, that’s a dump, a money pit an oversized trap house! It was dope when Mike Tyson had it in the late 80’s early 90’s, but you couldn’t afford to maintain it. You’re always talking about somebody is broke, but the last time I checked it was Curtis Jackson that filed for bankruptcy not Floyd Mayweather. So quick to gossip like a Bitch, why don’t you tell everybody how you got Herpes from DJ. Where’s your memes for that, huh? Or better yet, post on how your Coca-Cola deal wasn’t really 300 million you fucking liar and tell how that spinning G-Unit necklace that somebody got robbed for was fake. Just remember, I was with you everyday and your driver Bruce was my driver also. I know where all your bones are buried, so be easy Curtis Jackson! And by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.
50 Cent has yet to recover from the disgrace.
And as expected, he has been throwing darts Floyd’s way, talking about the former boxer’s domestic violence cases and more.
However, Floyd is not letting him win this fight this time. “You’re Not Supposed To Be Beefing With Me. You’re Supposed To Be Beefing With My WATCH. Me And You Are Not On The Same Level!!!” said Floyd in a latest post which shows an emaciated 50 Cent’s net worth and the cost of the Floyd’s latest wristwatch.
OUCH.
This is the first time anyone will be putting the rapper in his place, and many people are enjoying the show.
Leave a Reply