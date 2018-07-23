Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarships For International Students 2018 – Apply Here

The Status Bureau is offering the Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarships to applicants who are looking to acquire a degree program in Canada.

This scholarship is provided to encourage applicants currently pursuing a marketing or communications related designation.

Applications Deadline: August 15th 2018

Eligible Countries: Canadian and InternationalType: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Scholarship recipients will receive a cheque in the amount of CAD $500

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:

be currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the Greater Vancouver area.

have Proof of enrolment upon request.

be proficient in English Language

How To Apply:

Write a 500 to 1,000 word digital marketing strategy for a product or service of your choice

hint: start with your analysis, recommendations and rationale, then an execution plan

Email your document to scholarship@statusbureau.com by August 15th at midnight, Pacific Standard Time.

Please include your full name, address, phone number, e-mail address and the name of the educational institution you are attending. Documents must be sent in Microsoft Word or PDF, using the subject line: Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarship.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

