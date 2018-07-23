Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarships For International Students 2018 – Apply Here
The Status Bureau is offering the Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarships to applicants who are looking to acquire a degree program in Canada.
This scholarship is provided to encourage applicants currently pursuing a marketing or communications related designation.
Applications Deadline: August 15th 2018
Eligible Countries: Canadian and InternationalType: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: Scholarship recipients will receive a cheque in the amount of CAD $500
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:
- be currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the Greater Vancouver area.
- have Proof of enrolment upon request.
- be proficient in English Language
How To Apply:
- Write a 500 to 1,000 word digital marketing strategy for a product or service of your choice
hint: start with your analysis, recommendations and rationale, then an execution plan
- Email your document to scholarship@statusbureau.com by August 15th at midnight, Pacific Standard Time.
- Please include your full name, address, phone number, e-mail address and the name of the educational institution you are attending. Documents must be sent in Microsoft Word or PDF, using the subject line: Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarship.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
