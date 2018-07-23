UFR Offshore Company Representative (Night) at Amaiden Energy Nigeria – Apply Now

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors.

Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

UFR Offshore Company Representative (Night)Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Job Field Oil and Gas / Energy

Job Description

The COMPANY rep is designated Responsible for Safety and Environment on Site delegate (RSES-D) and is directly

accountable for the safe execution of the offshore works.

Responsibilities

The SERVICE holder is UFR Contractor’s focal point for day to day activity onboard the installation vessel.

In a narrow coordination with the UFR Installation team based in Lagos, the SERVICE holder shall:Supervise that the agreed procedures are respected during all the offshore presence of the installation vessel on EGINA site, mainly for the following activities performed onboard the vessel by URF Contractor:

Supply / Barge activities alongside or at close vicinity of the vessel

Transfer of equipment onboard the vessel

Deck operations

Lifting, overboarding, lowering and landing of subsea structures

Subsea ROV works

Ensure that any modification of the agreed procedure is covered by the Management Of Change agreed process

Sign in due time and when satisfactory preparation level has been achieved each specific Ready For Installation certificate.

Communicate with onshore support to:

Plan the coming operations

Mobilise offshore relevant personnel from other packages (i.e. SPS & Umbilical Contractor Personnel)

Communicate, in accordance with the defined project procedures, with COMPANY Representative acting onboard other vessel(s) working at Site in case of co-activities or SIMOPS activities.

Ensure, when relevant, the interface onboard the vessel between MWS Representative and URF Contractor and ensure, in accordance with MWS agreed scope, that relevant MWS certificate has been issued.

Ensure that ICAPS are filled, signed and transferred to URF Contractor’s ICAPS Coordinator

Ensure recording of daily report activities on board and approves the daily report issued by CONTRACTOR.

This reporting shall include activities on board the vessel but also any other activities interfacing with his own activities.

The SERVICE holder will lead the COMPANY supervision team onboard the vessel.

HSE:

The SERVICE holder is responsible, onboard the installation vessel, to ensure that COMPANY HSE standards are applied throughout the operations and participates to hazard assessments for any activity involving the vessel.

The company rep shall lead the offshore team and shall demonstrate exemplary HSE behavior to en ensure all works on the vessel shall be conducted in a safe manner according to the Total Golden Rules, CONTRACTOR HSE rules and international and local regulations. He is the COMPANY’s focal point in case of an emergency onboard the vessel and ensures proper implementation of the emergency response procedures. In particular the UFR OFFSHORE COMPANY REPRESENTATIVE shall:

Regularly call meetings to remind and motivate the COMPANY and CONTRACTOR offshore team of the HSE principles

Ensure all meetings start with a Safety Moment

Ensure all offshore works are risk assed

Ensure that toolbox talks are conducted at the start of each shift and Total Golden Rules are enforced for each operation

Stop all unsafe acts onboard the vessel and enforce the authority of all his team members to stop unsafe acts

Report improvement, anomalies and incidents according to the HSE management system on board the vessel and to the UFR HSE Manager according to the project procedures

Not engage in any unsafe acts.

Accountabilities

The COMPANY rep is designated Responsible for Safety and Environment on Site delegate (RSES-D).

The COMPANY rep is directly accountable for:

The safe and timely execution of the offshore works on board his vessel or the site where his vessel is working.

Ensuring a smooth and efficient interface when his other actors of the offshore site under full control of the site RSES.

Reporting immediately to the onshore organisation any issue requiring ad’hoc support from this onshore team.

Job Requirements

Sound background in Oil and Gas installations, marine operations and offshore construction.

Minimum 10 years experience in Design and Installation of Subsea / Deepwater Steel Structures or previous exposure to UFR EPCI projects.

Good knowledge of international structural design codes / standards and TOTAL general specifications.

Good organizational skills

Experience in leadership and team management

Fluent in English (verbal and written).

BOSIET certificate.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Amaiden Energy Nigeria career website on amaidenenergy.com to apply

