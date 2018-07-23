Ogbia SPDC JV Special LiveWIRE Programme at Shell LiveWIRE – Apply Here
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:
Ogbia SPDC JV Special LiveWIRE Programme
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Job Field Oil and Gas / EnergyAbout the Programme
LiveWIRE is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV
The programme operates mainly in the Niger Delta region and aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start up their own businesses through the provision of finance and training for young entrepreneurs.
Eligibilty
Are you aged 18-35 from Ogbia, Bayelsa State, Nigeria?
Do you have an innovative business idea?
Do you desire to own and manage a business?
Do you possess a University Degree or HND in any discipline?
Have you completed NYSC (if mandatory)?
Not in paid employment.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Shell LiveWIRE career website on www.livewire-nigeria.org to apply
Leave a Reply