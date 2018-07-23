Masters and Undergraduate Research Grants by University of Groningen in Holland, 2018

The University of Groningen is offering research grants to students from developing countries wishing to undertake their master’s programme in Holland.

The main objective of the Eric Bleumink Fund, established on 23 May 2000, is to provide financial support to Master’s students from the poorest developing countries who wish to pursue a Master’s degree (see Appendix 1 for the names of these countries). This initiative will not only improve the cooperation between the University of Groningen and universities in developing countries but will also raise the level of academic expertise in these countries.

The University of Groningen (Rijksuniversiteit Groningen) was founded in 1614. Since then its growth and development have reflected changing views and social developments. The University’s image has gradually changed: where once it was a fortress of stored knowledge, it is now an institution with its doors wide open to society.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: December 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are open for Masters programme research grants, Masters (MSc/MA/LL.M.) research grants, Undergraduate Bachelors research grants, Associate Degree research grants and Other Degrees research grants.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: The grant covers tuition fee, costs of international travel, subsistence, books, and health insurance. Please note that a considerable number of students apply for this scholarship each year, whereas the University can issue only a limited number of grants.

Nationality: This scholarship is available for students from developing countries.

Scholarship can be taken in the Netherlands

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is available for students from developing countries:

Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African, Republic Chad, Chile, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea, Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Federated States of Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Samoa, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint- Vincent and the Grenadines, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Swaziland, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Candidates for the Eric Bleumink Fund should:

Have obtained conditional admission to the program of choice (see: www.rug.nl/masters/alphabetical) Have excellent academic performance, preferably to be confirmed by letters of recommendation Have excellent grades during their bachelor/undergraduate studies; Have excellent English language proficiency, in accordance with the admission requirements of the program of choice Be available for the whole period of the programme and be able to take part in the entire programme Be in good health, so that health insurance in the Netherlands can be arranged Hold the nationality of a country appearing in Appendix 1. Have no other means of financing the study in question

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: You cannot directly apply for an Eric Bleumink Fund (EBF) Talent Grant. The Admissions office and the Faculty Admission Boards nominate suitable candidates. The nomination is based on 1) your application to one of our Master degree programs and 2) on the EBF nomination criteria. If you are nominated for an Eric Bleumink Fund (EBF) Talent Grant, you will be informed before February 1st, 2018. If we do not contact you, you are unfortunately not selected. Please do not contact us with applications.

Only applicants that have received a (conditional) admission offer for a master programme before February can thus be considered. In order to allow for enough time to process the application to a master programme by the Admission Office, such a master application should be completed by the applicant before 1st of December 2018.

