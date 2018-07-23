Hsing Yun Education Foundation Scholarships At Nan Tien Institute – Australia
The Nan Tien Institute, Australia is offering the Hsing Yun Education Foundation Scholarship Program to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
There are ten (10) scholarships available to be awarded over two (2) semesters annually.
- Tuition fees for the course of study at NTI;
- Twin share accommodation at the Pilgrim Lodge of Nan Tien Temple;
- Vegetarian meals provided by Nan Tien Temple.
The scholarship does not include the cost of visa application, health check or health cover, travel insurance, living expenses, books or any other additional expenses associated with living in Australia or study at NTI or accompaniment by family members.
Application Deadline: October 18th 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters Scholarships
Eligible Field Of Study:
- Master of Arts (Applied Buddhist Studies)
- Graduate Diploma of Applied Buddhist Studies
- Graduate Certificate in Applied Buddhist Studies
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International studies
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Nan Tien Institute, Australia
- Applicants must have completed their Masters degree program
- Applicants must have excellent grades from previous educational programs
How To Apply: A complete International Scholarship Application Form and all the supporting documentation should be emailed to scholarships@nantien.edu.au
Visit The Official Website For More Information
