Experienced Hire at Energi Talent Resourcing – Apply Now
Energi Talent Resourcing are a specialist technical recruitment partner to the Oil & Gas and Power sector; finding and placing market-leading talent. We help organisations to attract the most suitable talent in the market instead of being limited to a list of candidates that are actively seeking jobs.
At Energi Talent Resourcing we aim to establish ourselves as an industry leader in specialist recruitment for the Oil & Gas and Energy sectors.Experienced Hire
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 8 – 15 years
Job Field Engineering / Technical Oil and Gas / Energy
We would love to speak with you about possible career opportunities if you have vast experience – specifically within the Oil & Gas Industry – in any of the below mentioned roles;
Maintenance Superintendent (Onshore) with CMMS administrator experience (15+ years)
Production Superintendent (offshore15+ years)
Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor (12+ years)
Rotatory Equipment Maintenance Supervisors (12+ years)
Control Room Operators (10+ years)
Certified Welders and Fitters (8+ years)
Engineering Procurement Manager (15+ years)
Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) for FPSO (15+ years)
Method of Application
Please send your CV in WORD document to drill@energitalent.com if you’re interested and we would discuss further.
Leave a Reply