Experienced Hire at Energi Talent Resourcing – Apply Now

Energi Talent Resourcing are a specialist technical recruitment partner to the Oil & Gas and Power sector; finding and placing market-leading talent. We help organisations to attract the most suitable talent in the market instead of being limited to a list of candidates that are actively seeking jobs.

At Energi Talent Resourcing we aim to establish ourselves as an industry leader in specialist recruitment for the Oil & Gas and Energy sectors.Experienced Hire

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 8 – 15 years

Job Field Engineering / Technical Oil and Gas / Energy

We would love to speak with you about possible career opportunities if you have vast experience – specifically within the Oil & Gas Industry – in any of the below mentioned roles;

Maintenance Superintendent (Onshore) with CMMS administrator experience (15+ years)

Production Superintendent (offshore15+ years)

Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor (12+ years)

Rotatory Equipment Maintenance Supervisors (12+ years)

Control Room Operators (10+ years)

Certified Welders and Fitters (8+ years)

Engineering Procurement Manager (15+ years)

Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) for FPSO (15+ years)

Method of Application

Please send your CV in WORD document to drill@energitalent.com if you’re interested and we would discuss further.

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)