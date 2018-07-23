Crew Manager at WTS Energy – Apply Now

WTS Energy provides recruitment and manpower services for the global oil and gas and energy industries. We supply engineers and consultants to our clients’ projects and operations, and perform employment outsourcing services such as workforce management in oil and gas regions around the world. WTS Energy operates globally with offices in 14 countries and is operational in over 50 countries.Crew Manager

Job TypeFull Time

Job Field Oil and Gas / Energy

Job number: 25695

Job Description

Managing all aspects of seagoing personnel administration.

Supervising the implementation of Crew department procedures as planned and executed by his department staff.

Ensuring that each vessel is manned with qualified, medically fit, and experienced seafarers and supervising the application of the STCW convention onboard.

Managing the selection and recruitment of all seafarers, directly or through manning agents, in accordance with the SMS procedures.

Controlling briefing, interviewing, screening and hiring for all seagoing personnel.

Monitoring available ex-crew and schedule deployment, anticipating future Company’s needs for recruitment and informing the General Manager on manpower planning and employment problems.

Implementing manning decisions made by the Top Management.

Liaising with the other Department Heads for the recruitment of Deck and Engine Officers.

Checking application forms and previous Company’s records for each seagoing personnel prior to engagement and deal with the same after engagement.

Verifying that the qualifications and experience of new recruits are genuine.

Ensuring the control/monitoring of documents and certificates of embarking seagoing personnel.

Maintaining Crew lists of current manning in respect of each vessel.

Maintaining personal, medical and training records and certification details of all personnel.

Keeping all personnel files up-to-date. Maintaining a computerized database which contains key personal data and assignment history of all personnel.

Reviewing information on the performance of all seagoing personnel and make suggestions on their promotion, after consultation with the Department Head

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to WTS Energy career website on www.wtsenergy.com to apply

