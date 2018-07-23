Chevron – Mooring Master at Chevron – Apply Now

At Northern Marine Manning Services we provide and manage high quality marine and offshore personnel for our industry-leading clients. Managing an 8000+ multinational pool of highly trained personnel, we are resourced, experienced and prepared to meet any crewing requirements at very short notice.

We are selective with the clients we support in order to ensure our personnel only work with the best quality industry operators. Our onshore Crewing Services personnel, deployed across our strategically-located international network of offices are without exception highly skilled in their respective service area. We manage our seafarers with care, as evidenced by our exceptional retention rates.Chevron – Mooring Master

Chevron Shipping is seeking applications for Mooring Masters to be based in our West Africa terminal operations, on a rotational schedule, our Mooring Masters are involved in the safe berthing/unberthing of vessels to Single Point Mooring (Buoy and FPSO Tandem), Conventional Buoy Moorings, Side by Side operations (using multi tug assistance) and to fixed berths including supervision of cargo operations and berth maintenance activities.

Applicants are required to have Master Mariner Certificate of Competency (Unlimited) with Dangerous Cargo Endorsement (Oil) with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as Mooring Master in safe berthing of tankers at offshore terminals.

Chevron is a Global Energy Company and offers a world class compensation package. Highly competitive total remuneration package that includes salary in US Dollars with exchange rate protection and performance-based annual bonus.

Applicants should send their CV’s to: chevronshipping.recruitment@stena.com

