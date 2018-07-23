Centre of Law and Society Research Visitor Fellowship at Cardiff University in UK, 2018 – Apply Here

Applications are invited for Centre of Law and Society Research Visitor Fellowship at Cardiff University in the UK. This fellowship is available to UK and Overseas students.

Cardiff is established as one of Britain’s leading universities. Its ambition is to be among the top 100 universities in the world and top 20 in the UK.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 15, 2018

Course Level: This is a visiting fellowship programme.

Study Subject: Fellowship is awarded in any field of socio-legal studies.

Scholarship Award: Successful scholars and researchers will be able to visit the Centre as its fellows for periods up to one month. The Centre can support them by up to £1000 contributing towards travel and accommodation costs.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This fellowship is available for UK and Overseas students.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Associated with the internationally prestigious Journal of Law and Society, we offer a stimulating academic environment for socio-legal scholars to conduct research of the highest quality. Applications are welcome from the UK and overseas scholars in any field of socio-legal studies.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Applicants are expected to make initial contact with their preferred academic sponsor from the School of Law and Politics who will be acting as their point of contact through their visit. As part of their application, they will submit a brief description (500 words) of their research project. Successful candidates are expected to contribute at least one research seminar during their stay and submit a short report at the end of their visit.

