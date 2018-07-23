AONSA Young Fellowship For Young Scientists In The Asia-Oceania Region 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are invited for AONSA (Asia-Oceania Neutron Scattering Association) Young Research Fellowship which will be awarded to applicants who wishes to perform neutron research at major neutron facilities in the region (but not in his/her home country).

The Program will provide financial support for Fellows to visit major neutron facilities in the region for collaborative research using neutrons.Application Deadline: 31st August 2018

Eligible Countries: The AONSA Young Research Fellowship Program shall be open to young scientists in the Asia-Oceania region.

Type: Research Fellowships

Value Of Award: The Fellowship consists of a certificate of Fellowship award, one round-trip airfare between his/her home institute and the hosting facility, and local living expense at the hosting facility. The amount of support for local living expenses shall be determined based on the nominal cost of living and funding resources available. At least one staff member shall be assigned by the hosting facility to the Fellow as a collaborator and mentor

Eligibility:

Applicants must be young scientists in the Asia-Oceania region within 8 years of the completion of his/her PhD (as of the application deadline, excluding career interruptions) who wish to perform neutron research at major neutron facilities in the region (but not in his/her home country).

The Call for Applications shall be announced by Chair of the Fellowship Selection Committee (SC) through the AONSA network including member societies, observers and other personnel determined by the SC.

How To Apply: Interested applicants are required to send your applications electronically to the AONSA Office (fujii.misono@jaea.go.jp) with c.c. to limei-sun2000-at-163.com by August 31, 2018. The results will be communicated to applicants in November 2018 and the Fellowship visits will start in 2019.

An application should include:

A standard application form (provided by AONSA) with all required information completed including a scientific plan for collaborative neutron research.

One recommendation letter from a supervisor at the home institute.

A curriculum vitae including a full list of publications.

One letter of support from President of the neutron society or a representative of home neutron community

