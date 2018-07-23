2018 SPDC JV LiveWIRE Programme at Shell LiveWIRE – Apply Now

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/SPDC/TEPNG/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the 2018 SPDC JV LiveWIRE Programme targeting youths from host communities along Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) Right of Way in Ogoniland.

About the Programme

LiveWIRE is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start their own businesses through the provision of training and finance.

Programme Objectives

The LiveWIRE programme objectives are to:

Enable youths to establish businesses by providing business planning and management skills through the ‘Become a Successful Business Owner Course’.

Provide business start-up grants for candidates with the best business plans.

Link successful candidates to third parties like banks, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and allied financial institutions.

Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates.

Programme Content

Pre-startup:- Value and Organise Yourself (VOY)

Bright Ideas workshop

Become a Successful Business Owner (Business Planning & Management )

Value chain workshop

Business Startup (How to access finance & technology)

Post startup (Mentoring, Incubation, Market linkages).

Applications Eligibility

Male and female applicants who are indigenes of communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) Right of Way in Eleme, Tai, and Gokana Local Government areas of Rivers State.

Must possess a university degree or HND in any discipline

Must have completed NYSC if applicable.

Must be resident in Rivers State;

Must have an innovative business idea (ideas on agriculture enterprises are encourage).

Must desire to own and manage a business.

Method of Application

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email or sms.

Interested and qualified? Go to Shell LiveWIRE career website on www.livewire-nigeria.org to apply

