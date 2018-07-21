How POS Machines Fraudsters Operate In Nigeria – Must Watch Video

July 21, 2018

Nigerians have got to be extra careful as fraudsters have upped their game in scamming unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money. A man was caught on CCTV stealing the a POS machines at an eatery.

In the video which was posted online in order to identify the culprit (the man in a suit), the suspected fraudster can be seen standing at the counter while pretending to be a customer before stealing the POS machine after a staff turned away while attending to others.The man immediately concealed the stolen machine in a newspaper before walking away.

According to reports, the scammers bug the POS machines and return them back to where they were stolen from. Once a debit/ATM card is swiped on them, the bank account details are forwarded to the fraudsters who will then clear their victim’s accounts withing minutes.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW

