Growth Segment Lead at Nigerian Stock Exchange
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.Growth Segment Lead
Division: Listings Business Division
Department: Primary Markets Department
Report to: Head – Domestic Primary Market Department
Grade: Growth Segment Lead
Estimated Date of Resumption:
Job Summary
The Team Lead – Growth Segment has the main responsibility of attracting new companies to list on The Exchange’s Boards – (ASEM Board, Main Board and Premium Board) and increase the value added to existing listed companies on the (ASEM Board, Main Board and Premium Board, through The Exchange’s various value added services (VAS) offerings to ensure continued retention.
Key Responsibilities
Prospect companies to bring them to list on The Exchange’s Boards – ASEM, Main Board and Premium Board. Market and sell various products & services of the NSE to prospective and existing listed companies to increase the listing value proposition
Develop, and maintain trusted relationships with the leadership and executive level of listed companies, e:g CEO, CFO, and Board Members
Promote listed company interface with The Exchange through participation at “bell ringing” ceremonies, “Facts behind the Figures” and attendance at relevant NSE events
Develop expertise in assigned industry sector(s) to enhance marketing and relationship management Understand the business needs and operations of the potential and listed companies’ community
Contribute to the achievement of listing sales goals and retention of revenue
Through pro-active relationship management, identify new products / incremental revenue opportunities
Present to industry associations on capital markets and listing related issues
Respond to enquiries from prospective and listed companies
Organize periodic forums with listed companies as determined by market conditions and The Exchange’s business imperatives
Work closely with the Product Management team and other teams to provide market intelligence on ongoing product and service development
Generally act as the main point of contact for listed companies with The Exchange
Qualifications and Experience
A minimum of Bachelors degree in Business Admin / Finance / Accountancy / Law / Banking or other related discipline
Minimum 10 years client facing experience in the Capital Markets / Investment Banking/ Asset Management / Financial Services / manufacturing / commerce / agricultural / transport / telecoms or oil and gas sectors
MBA, professional (CIS) and other post graduate qualifications will be an added advantage.
Functional Competencies:
Client Relationship Management
Marketing
Marketplace Knowledge
Negotiation
Product Marketing
Research and Analysis
Sales
Microsoft Office Packages
Behavioural Competencies:
Attention to Detail
Collaboration
Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)
Integrity
Inter-Personal Relations
Leadership
