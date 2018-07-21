Field Finance Officer at Society for Family Health (SFH)

Society for Family Health (SFH) is one of the leading public health non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria, implementing programmes in Reproductive Health/Family Planning, HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, care and support, primary health care system strengthening and Maternal and Child Health. SFH works in partnership with the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria, the Global Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation among other international donors. We seek to recruit qualified persons as a result of growth in the organisation. We offer professional opportunities for career advancement, a good working environment and competitive remuneration.Field Finance Officer

Application Code: Field Finance Officer-TBTPP

Project: Society for Family Health TB Treatment and Prevention Project

Duration of Contract: Full time, fixed-term contract – Sixteen (16) months

Type of Contract: Temporary Service Hires

Job Profile

The Finance officer will be responsible for the fiscal integrity of all activities of the programme. S/He shall provide the Project Manager with necessary and timely financial information for programme decision making.

S/He shall be responsible for consolidating financial report of both the State Coordinator and the Private Health Facility Providers for submission to SHOPS Plus.

S/He shall be responsible for preparation of consolidated Financial Report, quarterly forecast and fund request/disbursement.

S/He shall be the Project Manager’s backbone in budgeting and budgetary control. S/He shall work together with team to respond to external audit requirements and other regular reviews of the project.

S/He shall review all journals/ payment vouchers to ensure adherence to organisational financial policies and terms of the grant. S/He shall ensure bank reconciliations are carried out on a monthly basis and are reviewed and approved.

Job Role

The successful candidate will perform the following functions:

Review postings and all financial transactions on the project.

Prepare and ensure timely submission of project financial reports to the donor.

Work with the finance officers in of all project partners/participating PPMVs and CPs and provide guidance to ensure adherence to all financial requirements and standard and ensure all transactions meet donor expectation

Undertake periodic field support visits to review hardcopy support documents and all other transactions to ensure they meet all donor expectations

Undertake monitoring of project financial statements and will carry out monthly bank reconciliation and Burn rate analysis and advise management team appropriately

Prepare Cash flow statement and will represent the project in monthly cash flow meetings

Lead in overall budget preparation and grant management and will provide technical support in responding to the Donors in all issues relating to budgeting and grant management

Prepare projects financials and will coordinate management response to both internal and external financial audits which will take place throughout the duration of the project

Represent management in relevant meetings with other partners where financial matter relating to the grant will be discussed

Support the programme team in routine supportive supervisory visits/monitoring of PPMVs/CPs on the project to ensure standard is adhered to cross all facilities in the state

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Project Director

Qualifications/Experience

Must possess a first degree in Accounts or Financial Management and a relevant Masters’ degree will be an added advantage.

Must also possess a recognized professional accounting qualification – ACA or ACCA, ICAN or other professional body.

Must possess a minimum of 5 years post NYSC experience

Must show demonstrable experience managing the preparation of financial planning memoranda, including identifying and evaluating key risks, and determining budgets and staff assignments

Must have expert knowledge of financial, risk management and assessment

Must have good experience with drafting financial reports

Must have very good knowledge of the current financial and corporate governance regulatory environments

Previous experience in a donor funded environment or good knowledge of international donor rules and regulations will be an added advantage

Must be an analytic and decisive decision maker with strong organisational and planning skills, attention to detail and follow through

Must be able to multitask and manage audits within agreed budgets and time lines

Must have very strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills including a high level of tact and diplomacy, a collaborative and flexible style, with a strong service mentality

Must have demonstrated proficiency using intermediate level office software applications, including spreadsheets and databases

Must be able to supervise and mentor staff and review work papers to ensure they meet internal quality assurance standards

Demonstrable passion for SFH’s mission; a hands-on manager with the ability to maintain confidentiality of information and materials; a high level of integrity and ethics beyond reproach

Compensation & Benefits

The compensation package for this position is very attractive and designed to attract, motivate and retain talented candidates.

Method of Application

Applicants should forward a one-page application letter (using the position reference as the subject), addressed to the “Director, Human Resources”, clearly providing evidence of competences required for the job and current remuneration and send to: Recruitment@sfhnigeria.org Quoting the “Application Code” as the subject of the email.

Note

Applicants should send the application, as well as a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae clearly indicating current telephone numbers, e-mail address and contact details to the email address above.

Please include the names and contact details (including telephone and e-mail addresses) of three referees who are knowledgeable about your professional achievements. All applications will be treated in confidence.

Candidates without the minimum requirements need not apply.

This project is subject to securing donor funding and the precise details of timelines and task are subject to change prior to project start-up. We thank prospective applicants for their interest in working with SFH, however only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

