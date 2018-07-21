ATM fraudster caught with 32 cards, N80k in Edo State – VIDEO

An ATM fraudster met his Waterloo, this morning, at Ramat ECTS transport park Benin, Edo state,Nigeria.

It was gathered that the suspect specializes in defrauding women by hanging around bank premises, pretending to be of help to them. He, however, ran out of luck, today, when he exchanged the ATM card of the lady pictured in the photo, and handed her a fake one.

The lady figured out it wasn’t her ATM card and raised an alarm. When the suspect was nabbed, a total of 32 ATM cards and N80,000 were found on him. He has since been handed over to the police.

