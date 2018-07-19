Project Engineer at Seflam SGL Limited – Apply Now

Seflam SGL Limited is an indigenous provider of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) services in West Africa with over 17 years experience servicing Oil and Gas majors including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total and Shell.

Our mission is to help our Clients achieve the highest level of safety, quality and valued added results at optimal cost in the execution of our Projects. Seflam SGL Head office is located in Victoria Island Lagos while her Construction yard is strategically located at Shell Location Road, Opposite Agbada 2 Flowstation off Airport Road, Igwuruta Port-Harcourt. Our Construction yard is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced construction professionals.Project Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Requirements

At least 7 years of Planning, management and coordination of project activities from conception to commissioning, Coordination and compilation of bid and procurement packages.

At least a 2.1 Bachelors Degree in Engineering from a recognized local and international Universities.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: hr@seflamsgl.com

