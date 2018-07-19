Latest Job Openings at British American Tobacco – Apply Now

British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago.

Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.Warehouse Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

Location Oyo

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Job Number: 2654

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Function: Operations

Level: Non-management

Appointment Type: Permanent

Job Description

He shall be responsible for proper handling of all stocks movements and also ensure production machines do not lack any required materials

He shall have the ability to identify good materials at their right quantity for production

Shift working will be a feature of the job

The main challenge for this role lies in ensuring good knowledge of Materials, Leaf and finished goods so that he/she will be able to interpret material specification sheets and finished product code so that any mistake can be identified easily.

Main Responsibilities

Provide basic store functions of receipts, storage and supplying of materials under supervision.

Ensure under supervision the security and proper storage of company stock.

Store stocks in well-demarcated places within the agreed incidence of stock misplacement.

Participate in stock cycle count.

All issues and receipts to be posted accordingly.

Ensure that the procedure for accepting incoming materials and its supplies for production are adhered to.

No damage or pilferage resulting from negligence or improper security or poor handling.

Ensure good housekeeping in the stores at all times.

Ensure gangways are clear for movement of stocks.

All updated reports are compiled and made available on the due date.

Minimization of costs through effective use of resources.

Proper records of all receipts and issues.

Participate in regular spot checks on stocked items on daily basis.

Ensure that the method of First in First out (FIFO) is strictly adhered to.

Daily posting of material supplied on the system database module.

Ensure Self Development by improving knowledge of the other roles in the department.

Ensure development and implementation of Training & Development plans for self as agreed with his supervisor/manager.

Provision of required information/data as required by the superiors.

Minimization of cost through effective use of resources.

Ensure good housekeeping in the warehouse at all time.

Ensure that accurate daily stock reports are sent out to all stake holders on time.

Maintain good working relationships across the supply chain, Secondary Manufacturing Department (SMD), Primary Manufacturing Department (PMD) and Engineering department.

Maintain good working relationship with our external supplier.

Provide ways of ensuring warehouse process are followed with less difficulty.

Knowledge/Qualifications

Sound knowledge and understanding of the warehouse processes.

A minimum of an OND in any numerical or financial courses. In addition to this, a good knowledge of computer will be an advantage.

Good inter-personal communication skills.

Sound Analytical skills and ability to work with figures.

Ability to work under pressure and with less supervision.

Computer literacy sufficient to be able to perform all physical transactions in the system and sending of daily reports.

Experience in use of material handling equipment e.g. forklift.

Experience in an FMCG handling large number of SKUs preferably with a manufacturing organization sufficient to demonstrate understanding of products will be added advantage

Ensuring that accuracy data are captured and sent out to avoid unplanned costs.

Keeping all parties updated on issue that may affect production.

Pest Control & EHS Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

Qualification

Location Oyo

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Job Number: 2102

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Function: Operations

Level: Non-management

Appointment Type: Permanent

Job Description

British American Tobacco is looking for a new colleague to join our Supply Chain Department, as a Pest control & EHS Coordinator, in Ibadan, Nigeria.

Contribute to the performance of the Nigeria Area Supply Chain Department by ensuring that leaf going to Primary Manufacturing Department (PMD) is beetle free for the Ibadan factory Operations meet production plans while overseeing the optimal operations of fumigation and EHS issues within a safe environment in accordance with EHS and housekeeping guidelines

Main deliverables:

Finalize infestation procedure in line with best practice and present a copy to warehouse manager.

Daily report on Temperature & Humidity of warehouses.

Daily report of beetle level/EHS compliance in all warehouses.

Carrying out induction training for all new contract employees.

Coordination of monthly MHE and EHS warehouse meeting.

Daily inspection of the warehouse premises for identification of unusual activities/situations that may be regarded as potential hazards.

Act as EHS and housekeeping coordinator for the warehouses.

To introduce effective coaching of all warehouse staff on infestation/EHS in warehouses.

Identify, develop and coach potential successors.

Produce document sign by warehouse staff on EHS/Infestation awareness.

Maintain good relationship with EHS department.

Maintain good relationship with quality assurance department.

Maintain good working relationship with all other warehousing staff.

Design and implement the best ways of monitoring infestation in warehouses.

Come out with the BAT best practice in combat beetle infestation warehouse.

External environment:

Maintain a close relationship with agency managing off site warehouses, logistics and labour service providers.

Internal environment:

The job holder will cultivate and maintain a close working relationship with PMD, Leaf blender, Finance, Planning and other unit that has interface with the warehousing functions.

Main Requirements

B.Sc or HND in any field.

Sound knowledge and understanding of the warehousing processes.

Good understanding of warehousing management systems.

Ability to operate across all hierarchy levels, providing information and support as required.

Good inter-personal communication skills.

Sound Analytical skills.

Ability to work under pressure, multi-task, work independently and deliver according to defined deadlines.

Basic knowledge and use of Excel spreadsheet, Word processing and power point presentation tools and application to data warehousing and management.

Ability to prioritize workloads.

Familiarity with ERP/SAP systems and understanding of internal information flows.

