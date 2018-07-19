Head, Public Policy and Government Affairs at 9mobile Nigeria

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.

The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.Head, Public Policy and Government Affairs

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 9 – 12 years

Location Abuja

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Summary

Oversee the activities of the Public Policy and GovernmentAffairs Unit in maintaining effective relationships with relevantfederal/state/local government departments and agencies to ensure an enablingenvironment for EMTS activities.

To further track and manage policies ofgovernment across Nigeria through lobbying at formulation stages and advise theCompany on compliance when policies are issued.

Principal Functions

Tactical:

Represent EMTS atgovernment functions as approved by the Vice President, Regulatory &Corporate Affairs to achieve corporate presence and promote the EMTS brand.

Continuouslyassist in reviewing the unit’s activities, make recommendations for improvementand implement approved initiatives to ensure enhanced performance of the team.

Establish and maintainrelationships with key internal and external stakeholders (including ministriesand government agencies).

Lobby and makeinputs to public policies across all tiers of government in Nigeria

Provide PublicPolicy leadership and develop strategic Public Policy agenda for the Business

Develop and manageeffective working relationship with key public Officials at the Federal, Stateand Local levels.

Operational:

Identify KeyMinistries and Agencies of government at all tiers for effective tracking ofpolicies of government

Maintain a matrixof key policy directions and provide Quarterly review to the company

Identify keygovernment stakeholders and initiate regular meetings with them as required.

Provide relevantguidance to EMTS on issues relating to government regulations and requirements.

Establish, developand maintain effective corporate relationship with identified governmentstakeholders. Ensure that EMTS’s management has adequate access to such keystakeholders as required.

Track, manage andlead lobby effort on public policies during formulation and at implementationstages

Provide advisoryon public policies and also periodic audit of such policies to ensure theCompany is aware of these policies.

Provide advisorysupport on key government matters especially as it relates to the telecomsindustry.

Conduct regularpolitical audits and provide periodic intelligence reports on emerging issues,developments/trends as required.

Implement theunit’s work programs and plans in line with agreed upon procedures andguidelines.

Plan and managethe human and material resources of the unit to optimise performance, moraleand enhance productivity.

Manageinter-functional relations to ensure synergy across the various departmentalfunctions.

Provide leadershipand guidance to team members and manage subordinates’ performance towards theachievement of overall team objectives.

Monitor andcontrol the budgetary needs of the Head, Public Policy & Government Affairsunit.

Prepare/compileagreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of the VicePresident, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.

Performany other duties as assigned by the Vice President, Regulatory & CorporateAffairs.

Educational Requirements

First degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline.

Postgraduate/ professional qualification in a relatedfield will be an added advantage.

Experience, Skills & Competencies:

Nine (9) totwelve (12) years work experience, with at least three (3) years in amanagerial role.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to 9Mobile career website on careers.9mobile.com.ng to apply

