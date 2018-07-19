Engineer Jobs at Oil and Gas Firm – Willers Solutions Limited -Apply Now

Willers Solutions Limited – Our client, a reputable Oil and Gas Firm located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Senior Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Junior Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Graduate Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Method of ApplicationSenior Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 10 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Job Description

Candidate would carry out supervisory role on the Rehabilitation of FPSO Mystras Metering System. These shall include but not limited to the following:

Carry out lubrication, cleaning, painting and greasing of the valves, strainers, drain-vent assemblies and other corroded parts of the system.

Replace the drain-vent assemblies, gaskets, filters, turbine meters, flow conditioners and baskets for strainers.

Replace the sample analysers, electric actuators and faulty valves (e.g. prover outlet valve, 4-way valve and thermal relief valves, etc).

Add pressure gauge to the relief assembly and recalibrate all healthy transmitters.

Replace all faulty transmitters, flange bolts and gaskets.

Conduct detailed engineering and modification of the calibrated section of the prover loop.

Replace the metering control system and supply necessary parts for the restoration of the metering system.

Conduct additional works and maintenance repairs on all damaged parts of the metering system.

Carry out every other pre-commissioning check as required by good engineering practice prior to the commissioning of the unit.

Carry out the final commissioning of the Metering System.

Job Specification

Candidate must possess a Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering or related discipline. Master’s Degree and professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Must possess Minimum of 10 years’ experience on the job role.

Junior Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Job Description

Candidates would be actively involved in the Rehabilitation of FPSO Mystras Metering System. These shall include but not limited to the following;

Carry out lubrication, cleaning, painting and greasing of the valves, strainers, drain-vent assemblies and other corroded parts of the system.

Replace the drain-vent assemblies, gaskets, filters, turbine meters, flow conditioners and baskets for strainers.

Replace the sample analysers, electric actuators and faulty valves (e.g. prover outlet valve, 4-way valve and thermal relief valves, etc).

Add pressure gauge to the relief assembly and recalibrate all healthy transmitters.

Replace all faulty transmitters, flange bolts and gaskets.

Job Specification

Candidate must possess a Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering or related discipline. Master’s Degree and professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Must possess Minimum of 5 years’ experience on the job role.

Graduate Installation Engineer (Repair and Installation of Mystras Meter)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 2 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Job Description

Candidates would be actively involved in the Rehabilitation of FPSO Mystras Metering System. These shall include but not limited to the following;

Carry out lubrication, cleaning, painting and greasing of the valves, strainers, drain-vent assemblies and other corroded parts of the system.

Replace the drain-vent assemblies, gaskets, filters, turbine meters, flow conditioners and baskets for strainers.

Replace the sample analysers, electric actuators and faulty valves (e.g. prover outlet valve, 4-way valve and thermal relief valves, etc).

Add pressure gauge to the relief assembly and recalibrate all healthy transmitters.

Replace all faulty transmitters, flange bolts and gaskets.

Job Specification

Candidate must possess a Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering or related discipline. Master’s Degree and professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Must possess Minimum of 2 years’ experience on the job role.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s (MS Word Format) to: peace.nwachukwu@willerssolutions.com using the Job Role, as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only qualified candidates would be shortlisted..

