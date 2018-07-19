Customer Service Officer at American AirSea Cargo

American AirSea Cargo, a reputable organization whose core mission has been the provision of stress free air and ocean shipping with excellent services to individuals and organizations at the most cost-effective price.

Customer Service OfficerJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Customer Care

Job Description

We are seeking to hire young and experienced customer service officers to join our team and ensure that the company’s core ideology of providing stress free shipping service to all customers is priority.

The ideal candidate responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Handle customers issues either via calls, social media platforms or emails and ensures prompt resolution within two hours of such issues been logged by the customer.

Ensure that exceptional service is provided to all customers at the very first contact.

Set reminders on all issues and ensure that proper follow up is done on every issue handled leaving the customers 100% satisfied with all resolutions reached.

Provides proper education to all customers making enquiry about our service and ensures that such contacts make use of our services.

Ensure that all calls and chats that come in are picked up at all times and a ticket is created afterwards.

Brings up suggestions on how to improve the service or what will make your work better.

Ultimately, you will deliver quality service that appeals to our customers and encourage them to utilize our services consistently.

Requirements

The prospective employee will be expected to operate in line with our workplace values which are centered around being a team player with zero tolerance for compromise, providing stress free and excellent service delivery to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Applicants should also meet the following criteria:

Possess a Bachelors Degree in Arts, social sciences or other related fields

Proven work experience of two years and above interfacing with customers.

Advanced computer literacy especially with the use MS Excel, Power Point, Social Media, Email marketing tools and Database experience.

Excellent Interpersonal, written, verbal and presentation skills.

Must be interested in working shifts.

Must be resilient and able to meet up with deadlines

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s (This must be saved with your full names) to: hr@shoptomydoor.com Email subject should be ‘Customer Service Officer’.

Note

Recruitment Process/Method of Application:

Our shortlisting methods will be solely based on applicants’ ability to demonstrate, understand and apply our organization’s core values throughout the application process.

These values are embedded in all roles and as such applicants must evidence such to be considered.

Only applications which meet up with the set criteria will be shortlisted.

