Business Development Officer at StartCredits – Apply Now

Financial EducationBusiness Development Officer

Job Type Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Details:

StartCredits is looking for results driven business development professionals to actively seek out and engage with prospective bank, mortgage and microfinance partners. You will provide complete and appropriate solutions for every client in order to boost top-line revenue growth, customer acquisition levels and profitability.

What you’ll be doing:

Present, promote and sell StartCredits credit risk products using solid arguments to prospective lenders

Establish, develop and maintain positive bank client relationships

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Conduct market research, track sales and status reports

Provide reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services

Who we’re looking for:

You must be based in Lagos

You must be under the age of 25

Basic knowledge of banking and loan products

Proven experience as a Sales Associate or similar role

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

Ability to perform in fast-paced environment

Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

Relationship management skills and openness to feedback

Great communication skills (written and verbal), an analytical results orientated mentality and the ability to work with others as part of a team are expected.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to StartCredits career website on startcredits.com to apply

