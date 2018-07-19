Business Development Officer at StartCredits – Apply Now
We help Nigerians to access finance and save money
StartCredits is Nigeria’s leading financial comparison website.
Loan Reviews
We provide detailed loan reviews and feature user reviews on loans, savings and more – so you can make a more informed decision.
Financial EducationBusiness Development Officer
Job Type Full Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Details:
StartCredits is looking for results driven business development professionals to actively seek out and engage with prospective bank, mortgage and microfinance partners. You will provide complete and appropriate solutions for every client in order to boost top-line revenue growth, customer acquisition levels and profitability.
What you’ll be doing:
Present, promote and sell StartCredits credit risk products using solid arguments to prospective lenders
Establish, develop and maintain positive bank client relationships
Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments
Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
Conduct market research, track sales and status reports
Provide reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services
Who we’re looking for:
You must be based in Lagos
You must be under the age of 25
Basic knowledge of banking and loan products
Proven experience as a Sales Associate or similar role
Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills
Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills
Ability to perform in fast-paced environment
Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs
Relationship management skills and openness to feedback
Great communication skills (written and verbal), an analytical results orientated mentality and the ability to work with others as part of a team are expected.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to StartCredits career website on startcredits.com to apply
Leave a Reply