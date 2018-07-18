College Of Humanities & Social Sciences International Excellence Scholarship At Massey University – New Zealand 2018

The College of Humanities and Social Science, Massey University is calling for applications from International students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This Scholarship program aims to attract highly capable new international students with demonstrated academic excellence to study in a College of Humanities and Social Sciences full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programme. Application Deadline: 1st December 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: The Scholarship is valued at NZD $5,000 per 120 credits enrolled, for up to the total credit value of the Programme subject to:

Undergraduate Programme maximum: NZD $20,000 (for a 4-year programme)

Postgraduate Programme maximum: NZD $10,000 (for a 2-year programme)

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have applied or applying to Massey University, New Zealand

Applicants must have good academic records from previous educational programs

Application Process: Click here to begin application

Please submit your application to international@massey.ac.nz

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 9 times, 5 visits today)