College Of Humanities & Social Sciences International Excellence Scholarship At Massey University – New Zealand 2018
The College of Humanities and Social Science, Massey University is calling for applications from International students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
This Scholarship program aims to attract highly capable new international students with demonstrated academic excellence to study in a College of Humanities and Social Sciences full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programme.Application Deadline: 1st December 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate
Value Of Scholarships: The Scholarship is valued at NZD $5,000 per 120 credits enrolled, for up to the total credit value of the Programme subject to:
- Undergraduate Programme maximum: NZD $20,000 (for a 4-year programme)
- Postgraduate Programme maximum: NZD $10,000 (for a 2-year programme)
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Massey University, New Zealand
- Applicants must have good academic records from previous educational programs
Application Process: Click here to begin application
Please submit your application to international@massey.ac.nz
Visit The Official Website For More Information
(Visited 9 times, 5 visits today)
Leave a Reply