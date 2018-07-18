Australian National University Terrell Undergraduate Scholarships for International Students

The Terrell International Undergraduate Scholarships will be awarded to all eligible international undergraduate students on the basis of their achievement in the first year of studies at The Australian National University. This scholarship also covers 100% Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) from the award semester, and duration of undergraduate degree. Recipients are responsible for any Overseas Student Health Cover Costs prior to the award of this scholarship.

The Terrell Undergraduate Scholarship was established to commemorate the contribution of Professor R D Terrell to international relations and international student affairs at the University.

Eligibility

The Scholarships shall be available for award each year to international students who:

have completed up to and no more than two semesters at the University and will enrol into their second year; applicants who have completed less or more than 2 sememsters, will not be shortlisted. If you have completed 1 semester, please apply for the next round

are enrolled in a Bachelor’s degree program at the University;

have achieved excellent results during their first two semesters at the University.

Selection criteria :

Applications will be assessed on the basis of academic merit using the results achieved by applicants during their first two semesters at the University. The Scholarships shall be endorsed by the Registrar and approved by the Chair of the University Awards Committee.

Eligible groups

Citizens of ALL countries

Participating Institutions

The Australian National University (ANU), Canberra; Australia

Fields of study

All undergraduate courses available at the university are open to this award. The university is particularly well known for its programmes in the arts and social sciences, and a number of other disciplines including politics and international relations, social policy, and geography

Number of awards

There will be a number of tuition fee reduction sponsorships and Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) scholarships available each year. Usually a total of 4 (2 each) are offered per academic year

Sponsorship duration

The scholarships will be awarded for the remaining duration of the scholar’s undergraduate program or combined program (including an Honours Year) registered by the University.

Ongoing eligibility is on continuation based on academic performance.

Scholarship benefits

The value of the benefits are:

2 x 50% fee sponsorship + 100% of the Overseas Student Health Cover for the remainder of the undergraduate program

2 x 25% fee sponsorship + 100% of the Overseas Student Health Cover for the remainder of the undergraduate program

The 50% scholarship will cover 50% of the cost of the tuition fees for each semester for the remaining duration of the scholar’s undergraduate program or combined program (including an Honours Year) registered by the University on CRICOS, and the cost of the Overseas Student Health Cover (100%).

The 25% scholarship will cover 25% of the cost of the tuition fees for each semester for the remaining duration of the scholar’s undergraduate program or combined program (including an Honours Year) registered by the University on CRICOS, and the cost of the Overseas Student Health Cover (100%).

The Scholarships will not include any cash stipend, or cover for travel, removal or incidental costs. The scholar is responsible for paying the outstanding balance of all of his/her tuition fees after the scholarship has been applied, by the prescribed date as set out by the University each session. The scholar is responsible for the costs of books, study materials, accommodation and all other costs of study.

Method of Application

Applications shall be via an online form. Applications must be submitted on the online form by the prescribed date each semester. To apply now, you may access the online forms via the “Apply now” link at the top of the official application page.

It is important to read the conditions of award(pdf) and also visit the official website (link to it is below) for complete information and to access the online application form for this scholarship.

DEADLINES:

Application period open 2 April and closes 23 July 2018

PLEASE NOTE:

Scholars who obtain Australian Permanent Residence will cease to be eligible to hold the Scholarship from the end of the semester in which they receive Permanent Residence Status.

The award of a scholarship does not carry any commitment by the University for future employment.

The Australian National University (ANU) is a national research university located in Canberra, the capital of Australia. Its main campus in Acton encompasses seven teaching and research colleges, in addition to several national academies and institutes. Founded in 1946, it is the only university to have been created by the Parliament of Australia. Originally a postgraduate research university, ANU commenced undergraduate teaching in 1960 when it integrated the Canberra University College, which had been established in 1929 as a campus of the University of Melbourne.

Application Deadline: 23 July 2018

Open to International Applicants: Yes

More Scholarship Information and Application

