ARM Life Plc Job Vacancy : Head, Financial Advisory

ARM is a leading group of companies situated in Nigeria with branches scattered across the country. ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

Job Title: Head, Financial Advisory

Job Summary

To research into companies, financial markets & instruments with the aim of originating transaction opportunities and winning mandates.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Provide information to the investment banking team by assembling and summarizing data; preparing reports; making presentations of findings, analyses, and recommendations.

Help facilitate initial public offers/public offers and private placements for clients;

Liaise with SEC, NSE, NAICOM and other regulators on issues relating to issuance and registration of securities

Maintain good relationship with top officers at SEC, NSE, NASD, FMDQ, NAICOM, CBN and other relevant regulatory agencies.

Participate in corporate restructuring mandates to include its equity, debt and ease financial distress;

Provide information and reports to assist clients make investment decisions

Generate income in line with individual and departmental financial targets;

Direct research into service offerings, keeping up to date with current trends, clients’ business and proffer solution;

Analyse data from in-house research or from strategy & research unit for investment purposes;

Marketing the company’s product and services.

Originate business transactions and follow up with prospective clients.

Determine financial status by comparing and analyzing plans and forecasts with actual results.

Review financial spreadsheets and other reports to predict current and future financial performance.

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations’ activities

Carry out up to date research on the economic and political climate and other investments to determine the effect that these factors will have on a company’s performance.

Prepare charts and diagrams showing prior, current and projected revenues and expenditures of companies to provide a basis for comparison and evaluation.

Any other duties or related deliverable that may be assigned by the Head of Department/Unit.

Other Requirements

Quantitative analysis

Financial modelling

Creative problem solving

Hard-working and diligent

Enthusiastic and quick-thinking

Ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously

Confident and comfortable with clients

Articulate in oral and written communication

Team players focused toward achieving group objectives

Detail-oriented.

Preferred Years of Experience 7 – 14 year(s)

Application Closing Date

31st July, 2018.

How to Apply

