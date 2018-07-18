ARM Life Plc Job Vacancy : Head, Financial Advisory

July 18, 2018   Jobs   No comments

ARM is a leading group of companies situated in Nigeria with branches scattered across the country. ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Head, Financial Advisory

Job Summary

  • To research into companies, financial markets & instruments with the aim of originating transaction opportunities and winning mandates.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide information to the investment banking team by assembling and summarizing data; preparing reports; making presentations of findings, analyses, and recommendations.
  • Help facilitate initial public offers/public offers and private placements for clients;
  • Liaise with SEC, NSE, NAICOM and other regulators on issues relating to issuance and registration of securities
  • Maintain good relationship with top officers at SEC, NSE, NASD, FMDQ, NAICOM, CBN and other relevant regulatory agencies.
  • Participate in corporate restructuring mandates to include its equity, debt and ease financial distress;
  • Provide information and reports to assist clients make investment decisions
  • Generate income in line with individual and departmental financial targets;
  • Direct research into service offerings, keeping up to date with current trends, clients’ business and proffer solution;
  • Analyse data from in-house research or from strategy & research unit for investment purposes;
  • Marketing the company’s product and services.
  • Originate business transactions and follow up with prospective clients.
  • Determine financial status by comparing and analyzing plans and forecasts with actual results.
  • Review financial spreadsheets and other reports to predict current and future financial performance.
  • Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations’ activities
  • Carry out up to date research on the economic and political climate and other investments to determine the effect that these factors will have on a company’s performance.
  • Prepare charts and diagrams showing prior, current and projected revenues and expenditures of companies to provide a basis for comparison and evaluation.
  • Any other duties or related deliverable that may be assigned by the Head of Department/Unit.

Other Requirements

  • Quantitative analysis
  • Financial modelling
  • Creative problem solving
  • Hard-working and diligent
  • Enthusiastic and quick-thinking
  • Ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Confident and comfortable with clients
  • Articulate in oral and written communication
  • Team players focused toward achieving group objectives
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Preferred Years of Experience 7 – 14 year(s)

Application Closing Date
31st July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *