ARM Life Plc Job Vacancy : Head, Financial Advisory
ARM is a leading group of companies situated in Nigeria with branches scattered across the country. ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Head, Financial Advisory
Job Summary
- To research into companies, financial markets & instruments with the aim of originating transaction opportunities and winning mandates.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide information to the investment banking team by assembling and summarizing data; preparing reports; making presentations of findings, analyses, and recommendations.
- Help facilitate initial public offers/public offers and private placements for clients;
- Liaise with SEC, NSE, NAICOM and other regulators on issues relating to issuance and registration of securities
- Maintain good relationship with top officers at SEC, NSE, NASD, FMDQ, NAICOM, CBN and other relevant regulatory agencies.
- Participate in corporate restructuring mandates to include its equity, debt and ease financial distress;
- Provide information and reports to assist clients make investment decisions
- Generate income in line with individual and departmental financial targets;
- Direct research into service offerings, keeping up to date with current trends, clients’ business and proffer solution;
- Analyse data from in-house research or from strategy & research unit for investment purposes;
- Marketing the company’s product and services.
- Originate business transactions and follow up with prospective clients.
- Determine financial status by comparing and analyzing plans and forecasts with actual results.
- Review financial spreadsheets and other reports to predict current and future financial performance.
- Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations’ activities
- Carry out up to date research on the economic and political climate and other investments to determine the effect that these factors will have on a company’s performance.
- Prepare charts and diagrams showing prior, current and projected revenues and expenditures of companies to provide a basis for comparison and evaluation.
- Any other duties or related deliverable that may be assigned by the Head of Department/Unit.
Other Requirements
- Quantitative analysis
- Financial modelling
- Creative problem solving
- Hard-working and diligent
- Enthusiastic and quick-thinking
- Ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Confident and comfortable with clients
- Articulate in oral and written communication
- Team players focused toward achieving group objectives
- Detail-oriented.
- Preferred Years of Experience 7 – 14 year(s)
Application Closing Date
31st July, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online
