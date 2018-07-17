United Bank for Africa Plc Job Vacancy : Graduate Regional Control Officer – 6 Openings
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.
From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Regional Control Officer
Reference #: RMD002
Locations: Yola North, Adamawa; Onitsha South, Anambra; Ikeja, Lagos; Onne, Rivers; Sardauna, Taraba; Wukari, Taraba
Contract Type: Permanent
Job Functions: Accounting, Administration, Analytics, Auditing, Banking, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Responsibilities
- Assist business offices with compliance and regulatory issues, and provide counselling when required.
- Improve control and awareness culture in the business offices.
- Ensure that the ambience of the business office is maintained
- Monitor and ensure that open items in GL accounts are current and reflect the true nature of the products recorded in them.
- Ensure integrity of transactions in Business offices, and report deviations/anomalies immediately.
- Identify control lapses/policy breaches through control activities for process improvement/policy amendments.
- Escalate cases of fraud, customer complaints, and staff disciplinary issues to the Area control manager, or responsible department.
Requirements
- B.Sc Graduate, completed NYSC and below 27 years
- Minimum B.Sc Accounting (2.2)
- ACA/ACCA
Application Closing Date
23rd July, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
