United Bank for Africa Plc Job Vacancy : Graduate Regional Control Officer – 6 Openings

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.

From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Regional Control Officer

Reference #: RMD002

Locations: Yola North, Adamawa; Onitsha South, Anambra; Ikeja, Lagos; Onne, Rivers; Sardauna, Taraba; Wukari, Taraba

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Accounting, Administration, Analytics, Auditing, Banking, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Responsibilities

Assist business offices with compliance and regulatory issues, and provide counselling when required.

Improve control and awareness culture in the business offices.

Ensure that the ambience of the business office is maintained

Monitor and ensure that open items in GL accounts are current and reflect the true nature of the products recorded in them.

Ensure integrity of transactions in Business offices, and report deviations/anomalies immediately.

Identify control lapses/policy breaches through control activities for process improvement/policy amendments.

Escalate cases of fraud, customer complaints, and staff disciplinary issues to the Area control manager, or responsible department.

Requirements

B.Sc Graduate, completed NYSC and below 27 years

Minimum B.Sc Accounting (2.2)

ACA/ACCA

Application Closing Date

23rd July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

