‘Non-oil sector’s growth’ll attract foreign capital inflows’

Apart from the fact that it would help to shield the economy from the impact of adverse developments in the crude oil market, Nigeria urgently needs to grow its non-oil sectors, as this would also help to encourage more foreign capital inflows into the country, analysts at FSDH Research have said.

This was contained in a report obtained by New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday.

The analysts noted that the country’s provisional Balance of Payments (BOP) figures for Q1 2018 published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), confirmed their view that while Nigeria’s external position remains strong, it remains vulnerable to developments in the crude oil and gas market.According to the experts, the CBN data showed : “Total inflows (consisting of exports and net current transfers) increased by 40.10% to US$20.83bn in Q1 2018 compared with US$14.87bn in Q1 2017. Nigeria’s inflows were dominated by crude oil and gas exports, accounting for 93.28% of total exports and 64.46% of total inflows. Outflows were dominated by the non-oil imports and net payments for services.”

Pointing out that the BOP report shows that Nigeria’s external reserves as at Q1 2018 stood at $46.73billion compared with $30billion in Q1 2017, indicating that reserves could finance approximately 16.2 months of imports, which is higher than the global and West African Monetary Zone benchmarks of 3 months and 6 months respectively, the analysts, however stressed that the: “Nigerian economy is overly dependent on crude oil, which presents a significant downside risk.”

To address the situation, the FSDH analysts said the government at all levels must step up efforts to implement policies that would grow the non-oil sectors of the economy.

“This would ensure that the economy is mitigated against consequences attached to adverse developments in the crude oil market and would also encourage more foreign capital inflows in the form of Foreign Direct Investments and Foreign Portfolio Investments,” they stated.

