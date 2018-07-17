LifeBank Nigeria Job Vacancy : Operations Representative -Apply Now

LifeBank is on a mission to save a million lives through ensuring adequate blood supplies, helping hospitals discover essential medical products, and delivering these products on time and in the right condition.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Operations RepresentativeResponsibilities

Responsible for prioritizing work and delegating tasks to ensure proper coverage of functions. (i.e. assist as part of a team in the overall management of call flow.)

Supervise and coordinate day-to-day workflow in Operations.

Monitors Operational activity to ensure that customer service and operations standards are met and maintained.

Expert level knowledge of department processes and product to serve as the first line of support in resolving internal and external customer issues.

Responsible for the development and motivation of staff, and ensuring that they have the necessary resources to do their job.

Identifying and implementing work efficiencies through process improvement techniques.

Serve as the liaison between management and front-line agents. Champions the suggestions and concerns of the agents and works to ensure agents are fully engaged in the improvement of the service center.

Review quality monitor of calls for agents and provide feedback and coaching to agents on their performance.

Identify individual and group training needs and work with dedicated training team to implement a plan of action.

Responsible for periodic management of entire shift (i.e. Nights and weekends).

Perform any other duties as assigned.

JobB Requirements

Education:

Minimum Education: BSc or HND in Business Management, Healthcare Management or Science related discipline

Experience:

Minimum experience: 3+ years of experience in supervisory position within the healthcare industry.

Key Competency Requirements:

Must be knowledgeable of Management processes.

Must be knowledgeable of Microsoft office suite

Have a deep desire to work in the startup industry

Passion for people

Very tech savvy and knowledgeable of current trends

Personal Attributes:

Loves to fix things

Friendly

Highly organized and detailed

Loves outdoor activities

Has high energy levels

Attention to detail

Skill/Competencies:

Leadership skills

Excellent Communication skills

People management

Analytical skills

Interpersonal Skills

Organisational skills

Detail Oriented

Problem resolution

Work Environment:

Work in the office on shift system.

Some travel may be required.

Application Closing Date

23rd July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s and Cover Letter to the “Human Resources Manager, LifeBank, via: hello@lifebank.ng

