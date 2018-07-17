LifeBank Nigeria Job Vacancy : Operations Representative -Apply Now
LifeBank is on a mission to save a million lives through ensuring adequate blood supplies, helping hospitals discover essential medical products, and delivering these products on time and in the right condition.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Operations RepresentativeResponsibilities
Responsible for prioritizing work and delegating tasks to ensure proper coverage of functions. (i.e. assist as part of a team in the overall management of call flow.)
Supervise and coordinate day-to-day workflow in Operations.
Monitors Operational activity to ensure that customer service and operations standards are met and maintained.
Expert level knowledge of department processes and product to serve as the first line of support in resolving internal and external customer issues.
Responsible for the development and motivation of staff, and ensuring that they have the necessary resources to do their job.
Identifying and implementing work efficiencies through process improvement techniques.
Serve as the liaison between management and front-line agents. Champions the suggestions and concerns of the agents and works to ensure agents are fully engaged in the improvement of the service center.
Review quality monitor of calls for agents and provide feedback and coaching to agents on their performance.
Identify individual and group training needs and work with dedicated training team to implement a plan of action.
Responsible for periodic management of entire shift (i.e. Nights and weekends).
Perform any other duties as assigned.
JobB Requirements
Education:
Minimum Education: BSc or HND in Business Management, Healthcare Management or Science related discipline
Experience:
Minimum experience: 3+ years of experience in supervisory position within the healthcare industry.
Key Competency Requirements:
Must be knowledgeable of Management processes.
Must be knowledgeable of Microsoft office suite
Have a deep desire to work in the startup industry
Passion for people
Very tech savvy and knowledgeable of current trends
Personal Attributes:
Loves to fix things
Friendly
Highly organized and detailed
Loves outdoor activities
Has high energy levels
Attention to detail
Skill/Competencies:
Leadership skills
Excellent Communication skills
People management
Analytical skills
Interpersonal Skills
Organisational skills
Detail Oriented
Problem resolution
Work Environment:
Work in the office on shift system.
Some travel may be required.
Application Closing Date
23rd July, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s and Cover Letter to the “Human Resources Manager, LifeBank, via: hello@lifebank.ng
