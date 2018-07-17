Africa Initiative For Governance (AIG) Scholarships At Oxford University – UK 2019

The Africa Initiative For Governance (AIG) Scholarship Program is targeted at Graduates who are looking towards undergoing a degree program at Oxford University, UK.

This Scholarships Programme is awarded to graduates between the ages of 25 and 35, some of whom may have work experience. The Scholars will be exceptionally intelligent graduates who have excelled academically as well as in other areas.

Application Deadline: 14th September 2018

Eligible Countries: Nigeria & Ghana

Type: Masters of Public Policy

Eligibility:

Applicants must be citizens of Nigeria & Ghana

Applicants must Age between 25 and 35 years

Applicants must have Strong commitment to public service and a willingness to commit to working for a fixed number of years in your country’s public sector

Applicants must have excellent academic records

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Application Process: Click here to apply

Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)