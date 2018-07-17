Africa Initiative For Governance (AIG) Scholarships At Oxford University – UK 2019
The Africa Initiative For Governance (AIG) Scholarship Program is targeted at Graduates who are looking towards undergoing a degree program at Oxford University, UK.
This Scholarships Programme is awarded to graduates between the ages of 25 and 35, some of whom may have work experience. The Scholars will be exceptionally intelligent graduates who have excelled academically as well as in other areas.
Application Deadline: 14th September 2018
Eligible Countries: Nigeria & Ghana
Type: Masters of Public Policy
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be citizens of Nigeria & Ghana
- Applicants must Age between 25 and 35 years
- Applicants must have Strong commitment to public service and a willingness to commit to working for a fixed number of years in your country’s public sector
- Applicants must have excellent academic records
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process: Click here to apply
Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information
(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply