2018 Full & Partial Rocket Scholarship For International Students At MODUL University, Austria – Apply Now

Applications are invited from Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program in MODUL University, Austria.

One Full Scholarships & Ten Partial Scholarships worth €13,000 each will be offered to interested applicants who will practice in the following field:

  • Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Innovation
  • New Media and Information Management
  • Public Governance and Sustainable Development
  • Real Estate and Hotel Development
  • Tourism and Hotel Development

Applications Deadline: September 7th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must have A minimum of three years professional experience
  • Applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program
  • Applicants must be proficient in English Langauge
How To Apply: Apply using  MU’s online application tool!

Fill in all required fields and be prepared to upload the following documents:

  • Curriculum vitae
  • Letter of motivation
  • Academic qualification to enter the study program (university degree including transcripts!)
  • Proof of English proficiency level C1
  • Copy of passport
  • Passport sized photograph
  • 2 letters of recommendation (from academic sources or professional sources)
  • Proof of relevant work experience, minimum of 3 years

Visit The Official Website For More Information

