2018 Full & Partial Rocket Scholarship For International Students At MODUL University, Austria – Apply Now
Applications are invited from Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program in MODUL University, Austria.
One Full Scholarships & Ten Partial Scholarships worth €13,000 each will be offered to interested applicants who will practice in the following field:
- Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Innovation
- New Media and Information Management
- Public Governance and Sustainable Development
- Real Estate and Hotel Development
- Tourism and Hotel Development
Applications Deadline: September 7th 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have A minimum of three years professional experience
- Applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program
- Applicants must be proficient in English Langauge
How To Apply: Apply using MU’s online application tool!
Fill in all required fields and be prepared to upload the following documents:
- Curriculum vitae
- Letter of motivation
- Academic qualification to enter the study program (university degree including transcripts!)
- Proof of English proficiency level C1
- Copy of passport
- Passport sized photograph
- 2 letters of recommendation (from academic sources or professional sources)
- Proof of relevant work experience, minimum of 3 years
Visit The Official Website For More Information
