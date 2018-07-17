2018 Full & Partial Rocket Scholarship For International Students At MODUL University, Austria – Apply Now

Applications are invited from Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program in MODUL University, Austria.

One Full Scholarships & Ten Partial Scholarships worth €13,000 each will be offered to interested applicants who will practice in the following field:

Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Innovation

New Media and Information Management

Public Governance and Sustainable Development

Real Estate and Hotel Development

Tourism and Hotel Development

Applications Deadline: September 7th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have A minimum of three years professional experience

Applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program

Applicants must be proficient in English Langauge

How To Apply: Apply using MU’s online application tool!

Fill in all required fields and be prepared to upload the following documents:

Curriculum vitae

Letter of motivation

Academic qualification to enter the study program (university degree including transcripts!)

Proof of English proficiency level C1

Copy of passport

Passport sized photograph

2 letters of recommendation (from academic sources or professional sources)

Proof of relevant work experience, minimum of 3 years

Visit The Official Website For More Information

