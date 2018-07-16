Nigerian Students To vie for Honours at Microsoft Office competition

Four students from Aduvie International School, Abuja are among the seven students to represent Nigeria at the 2018 Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) championship, in Orlando Florida, United States between July 29 and August 1.

Head of the school, Abiodun Olusoji disclosed this while listing the school’s achievement during its 10th year anniversary and thanksgiving ceremony.

He stated that the school is not only excelling academically but also in extra curricular activities, which had earned it laurels.He said, “Over 500 students participated in the competition, of which seven students will be representing Nigeria in Orlando Florida, and four of the students are from Aduvie. It is a big achievement for us.”

He said as the school marks its 10th anniversary, it has concluded arrangement to kick off in September its pre – university and sixth form arm, which was conceived as a platform to address the challenge faced by students eager to gain admission into top universities in Europe, Canada and USA.

Olusoji further said the school started with just few.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)