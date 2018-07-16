Nigeria To Partner Google On Global Digital Access

The Nigerian government says it would partner search engine giants Google’s Next Billion users plan aimed at ensuring greater digital access in Nigeria and around the world.

Speaking during a meeting with Google executives at the firm’s headquarters in the Silicon Valley, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the proposal was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).According to Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, the Vice President’s also said the government would partner Google in the area of localisation of content and content creation to make content cheaper and more accessible to Nigerians.

Osinbajo also discussed the establishment of Google Artificial Intelligence Centres in Institutions of Higher Learning in Nigeria.

Another is the establishment of a Youtube Creator space to support Nigeria’s digital content producers and enable them to make money with their craft leveraging on Youtube and Google Tools.

“Also in Federal Government’s effort of ensuring a skilled work force, it is partnering Google to increase the number of Nigerians in the global technology firm’s Launchpad Accelerator, and Google I/O Developer Festivals,” Akande said in a statement.

“Also Google will offer training to Nigerians on Android and Web Development, Digital Marketing and Taking Business Online.’’

