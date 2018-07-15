Serena Williams Cries After Losing Wimbledon Final To Angelique Kerber (Photos)

Serena Williams was in tears after losing to Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the 2018 Wimbledon final.

Williams, 36, was cheered on by superstar pals Tiger Woods and Lewis Hamilton while her good friend Meghan Markle was in the Royal Box.But it was Kerber who put in a regal performance, crushing Williams 6-3 6-3 to win her third Grand Slam title.

The German collapsed on the SW19 turf after taking the win as she became the first German to be crowned champions since Steffi Graf in 1996.

An emotional Williams was in tears at the end in her first Wimbledon campaign since giving birth to daughter Olympia.

It means she will have to wait for what would have been a 24th Grand Slam final.

Williams was cheered on by her close friend the Duchess of Sussex, who watched the game with sister-in-law Kate in their first solo outing together.

She stood slowly and applauded when Williams lost in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Meghan invited Williams’ to her May wedding in Windsor which she attended with her husband Alexis.

Williams has described her friendship with the newlywed as wonderful, and in the past Meghan has attended the championships to cheer her on from her player’s box.

