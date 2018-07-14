“Thank You Tekno, ‘If’ Changed My Life!!!” – Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, took to his social media page to share a video of himself performing his Hit single “if” by tekno….

He thanked Tekno and used the caption-“Thank you teknoofficial ‘IF’ CHANGED MY LIFE !!

