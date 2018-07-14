Obafemi Martins Flaunts His New Banana Island N500M Mansion – Photo

July 14, 2018   Property   No comments

Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins just completed his new mansion in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos that cost a whopping N500M.

see more photos of his newly completed mansion along with his white G-Wagon above

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *