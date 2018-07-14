Meghan’s Close Friend Reveals She Has Been Doing Her OWN Makeup

The Duchess of Cambridge is famous for doing her own makeup here and there and it seems that newly-minted Meghan has followed in her footsteps

Make-up artist and close friend to the Duchess of Sussex, Daniel Martin, has revealed that she has been doing her own makeup for high profile engagements.Daniel, who did Meghan’s makeup on her wedding day, shared a picture of the former Suits star at the RAF service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, praising her Christian Dior ensemble.

And when fans questioned whether he had done her ‘natural’ look, Daniel confirmed that she had in fact done her own make-up.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Daniel shared a picture of Meghan, writing: ‘Can we say my love Meghan Markle looking chic in Dior today!’.

And his post was quickly flooded with comments from fans, with one writing: ‘Loved her old makeup look and love the new look too! What is it it? Seems slightly muted than before and it photographs great!’

Daniel quickly replied: ‘I didn’t [do the make-up] but she’s so good herself, right!?’, before replying to another fan: ‘She did her make-up herself for this.’

This follows in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously did her own make-up for her wedding to Prince William, after reportedly receiving just four private make-up tutorials from makeup artist Arabella Preston.

During her time in law drama Suits, natural beauty Meghan previously revealed her low-maintenance ‘five minute’ make-up routine consisted of just five products.

Meghan has always had a low-key make-up routine, previously admitting it takes no more than five minutes for her to get ready during the day and she prefers light make-up to let her freckles show.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)