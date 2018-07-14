“Love You” – Wizkid’s Baby Mama Tells Davido… As She Publicly Declares Her Love For Him!!!

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Sola Ogudugu is crushing on Davido and she has taken to twitter to declare her love for the DMW Boss.

Would Davido and Wizkid remain very much of friends if one gets to know his baby mama, ex love or not, is crushing on the other? This is based on the premise that no man takes kindly to another man invading his carnal sanctuary. But what if it is the woman asking for it? As Sola Ogudugu, Wizkid’s first baby mama did on Twitter days ago.She had tweeted;

Ogudu @_Oluwanishola_

Might Seem Weird.. But Davido’s Positive Vibes and Energy Makes me soooo super happy!!! LOOL

LoveHim #WeRiseByLiftingOthers SweetBoy lol

Most people who reacted to the tweet quickly asked why it’s weird. She never responded though, but the question keeps ringing and ringing and it is doubtful if Wizkid would make a toast to that.

It is however public knowledge that things between Wizkid and his baby mama, Sola Ogudu, are not as smooth as evident in her last month’s tweet, describing the Manya crooner as an irresponsible father who has abdicated his fatherly role to his son.

Could this recent tweet of open confession of love for Wizkid’s number one rival be another of Sola’s attempt at landing a big one on the Starboy as her last outcry didn’t seem to have hit the right spot she wanted?

