Daddy Showkey Shows Off New Hairstyle

July 14, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

The Ghetto singer isn’t aging at all and not ready to stop been fashionable or attractive (which ever one suits you, lol) as he just showed off his stunning new hairstyle. Two more pics below…

