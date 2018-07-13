Women In Aviation International Scholarships 2018 – Apply Now

The Women In Aviation International Scholarships is awarded to women, sometimes males (Students, Teachers & Professionals) who are willing to pursue a degree program in Aviation.

This scholarship opportunity is created to help members reach their goals and advance into the aviation and aerospace careers they have always dreamed about.Application Deadline: 12th November 2018

Eligible Countries: All

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $1500

Eligibility:

Applicants must be seeking to pursue a degree program in Aviation

Applicants must have a G.P.A of 3.0 or equivalent at the time of application

Applicants must be fluent in English and have good academic records

Application Process: Applicants must be a member of Women in Aviation International by November 1, 2018, and may apply for up to three scholarships.

Most scholarships may be applied for electronically through the WAI website.

Should you wish to print out the application form and submit your application on paper, all application materials should be submitted in the same envelope. For each scholarship include two stapled (no folders) complete application sets (one original and one copy) of the following information:

two (one-page) recommendation letters

typed, descriptive 500-word essay

professional résumé

copies of all aviation and medical certificates and the last three pages of your pilot logbook (if applying for flight scholarships). Other applicable information as requested for each specific award/grant/scholarship.

If mailing your application you must also include the official WAI application form.

See Application Requirements Here

Visit The Official Website For More Information

