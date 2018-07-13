According to the latest reports, the most used instant messaging application, WhatsApp will now tell you which messages were forwarded to you. They are accompanied by a “Forwarded” label that appears to both senders and recipients. The feature has been in testing since June and has been released for all users.

Whatsapp Begins Labelling Forwarded Messages In Effort To Fight Fake News

The most used instant messaging application, of course, WhatsApp will now tell you which messages were forwarded to you. They are accompanied by a “Forwarded” label that appears to both senders and recipients. The feature has been in testing since June and has been released for all users.For WhatsApp, this helps determine whether a friend or relative actually wrote the message they sent, or whether it came from someone else. However, the app does not tell who the original author is, unlike the Telegram – who already had this feature.

And of course, if you want to forward a message without the “Forwarded” prompt, simply copy it manually, paste it and send it to the recipient.

Fight Fake News

The company also says: “We encourage you to think carefully before sharing forwarded messages.” The idea, it seems, is to help combat false information, which spreads very easily – sometimes with fatal consequences.

This month, five people were lynched to death in a city in India. Rumors scattered about WhatsApp said they were kidnappers. Other similar cases have been occurring in the country.

A new program called WhatsApp Research Awards will give up to $50,000 for researchers. The idea is to find ways to detect fake news by protecting end-to-end encryption in the application.

