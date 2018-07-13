Nigerian government said it will partner with Google to increase the number of Nigerians in the global technology firm’s Launchpad Accelerator, and Google I/O Developer Festivals.

Here is what Nigeria’s vice president discussed with Google executives at Silicon Valley (Twitter/Sundar Pichai)

Nigeria's vice president said the country will support Google's Next Billion users to ensure greater digital access to its citizens and others around the world.

Osinbajo was welcomed to the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc., located in California, United States by Sundar Pichai, Google CEO.

Nigeria has stated that it will be supporting Google’s Next Billion users plan to ensure greater digital access to its citizens and others around the world.

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria vice president, gave the assurance during a meeting on Monday, July 10, 2018, with Google executives at the company’s corporate headquarters in the Silicon Valley at the start of the investment roadshow he is leading to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In a statement made released by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, on Monday, July 10, 2018, the vice president said the idea is in line with the Nigerian government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, especially its strategy to diversify the economy by making technology an important forex earner.

Nigeria to partner with Google

The statement added that Nigeria government will partner with Google in the area of localization of content and content creation to make content cheaper and more accessible to Nigerians.

Prof. Osinbajo also discussed other areas for partnership with Google, including the establishment of Google Artificial Intelligence Centers in Institutions of Higher Learning in Nigeria and the establishment of a Youtube Creator space to support Nigeria’s digital content producers and enable them to make money with their craft leveraging on Youtube and Google Tools.

Other areas discussed also include the expansion of Google’s Launchpad Accelerator Program in Africa. Google has also indicated interest in the policy environment in Nigeria and the formulation of policy to encourage partnerships and investments from Google global with companies in Nigeria’s technology space.

Nigerians in tech ecosystem

The Nigerian government said it is partnering with Google to increase the number of Nigerians in the global technology firm’s Launchpad Accelerator, and Google I/O Developer Festivals.

Nigeria’s vice president’s trip to the Silicon Valley is to showcase to the world the progress and strides in the country’s technology, innovation and creative space by Nigerian start-ups and entertainment industry practitioners.

At the meeting held on Tuesday in Silicon Valley, the Vice President also interacted with scores of Nigerians working with Google. He later met with a series of key technology investors and also visited the headquarters of LinkedIn where he was the Special Guest at the firm’s Fireside Chat with a packed full room of Nigerians in Diaspora.

