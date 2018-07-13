LWF Scholarships In Theology, Diaconal & Development For Developing Countries – Apply Now

The Lutheran World Federation (LWF) invites applications from Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program related to related to theological, diaconal and development work

The scholarship program helps churches to acquire qualified personnel for spiritual care and diaconal work. The main criteria for a candidate approval is the church’s corresponding need to increase its human and institutional capacity, either in areas of theology or diakonia/development.Application Deadline: October 1st 2018

Type: Undergraduate , Masters, PhD/Postdoctorate & Research

Eligible Countries: Developing countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean

Eligibility:

Applicants must be active members of LWF churches

Applicants must be citizens of a developing country

Age limits: Only candidates up to a certain age are eligible for LWF scholarships, depending on the pursued degree:

Degree Maximum age at the time of application* Bachelor degrees 35 Master degrees 40 Doctorate 45 Post-doctoral/research 50

Application Process: Each LWF member church can submit up to five applications, respecting the LWF quota of 40 percent men/ women and 20 percent young adults below the age of 30 years. No applications from individuals will be considered.

A maximum of 5 applications per church may be submitted. They should be sent as a scan to scholarships@lutheranworld.org; the hard copies should be sent to:

The Lutheran World Federation

Department for Mission and Development

Diakonia and Development Desk

P.O. Box 2100 CH-1211 Geneva 2

Switzerland

Visit The Official Website For More Information

