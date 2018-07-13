Flying Tips For a Cool Air Travel

In today’s world, air travel is not fun. Remember the days when you used to love being at the airport or on the plane just as much as the trip itself? Well, they are long gone, with confusing security checks that seem to change rules from airport to airport to seats getting smaller with each trip, flying can sometimes be a downright miserable experience. Regardless, you can still make your air travel exciting with these discussed by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency.

Arrive early

This may sound routine, but there are so many travellers arriving at the last minute at the airport. As air travellers, you should arrive early for your flights to minimise the stress and frustration. At the same time, you will have enough period to relax.Check-in online

If an airline has the check-in online option, you should take advantage of it. That saves you tons of time of having to stand in line to check in. Most airlines now have a luggage drop-off only section for those who have already checked in online. You have done all the paperwork and all you have to do is drop off your bags.

Carry-on bag

You don’t need a lot of clothing when you travel. This is because you probably won’t have time to wash them. Pack a few shorts, non-wrinkle pants, and for ladies, a cute strappy dress or two and you are good to go.

Security

When you get to security, have everything you need to show in a plastic bag. You can also carry your computers in a separate shopping bag when checking in, You do this so that when going through security, it’s easy to access and takes the weight out of your carry-on bag.

Bring healthy snacks

Flights are cutting down on giving passengers food and drink, so you should always have a stash of healthy food and snacks. It fills you up quickly and does the trick. It saves you having to buy food on the plane if they don’t offer it, and it helps out with the pitiful quantity of food they do give you if you get a meal.

Cash

If you are travelling out of Nigeria, always carry small bills of US Dollars and Euros with you. It’s great for tolls if you are driving across the border. When you arrive at the destination, you can go to the ATM in the airport and withdraw cash in the local currency.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)