See What Ronaldo’s Move To Juventus Will Do To Barcelona’s Messi – Ciro Ferrara

A former Juventus defender, Ciro Ferrara has said that forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus could pave the way for Barcelona star, Lionel Messi to swap LaLiga for Serie A.

Juventus announced a stunning swoop for Ronaldo on Tuesday in a €100million deal following weeks of speculation.But Ferrara, who won five league titles and a Champions League medal with Juve before later coaching the team, said Messi will be tempted with a move to Italy following Ronaldo’s move to join the Bianconeri.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen Juventus and that is something special for Italian football,” Ferrara told Corriere di Torino.

“Now we wait for Messi and this would not be a joke.

“Ronaldo is an exceptional signing in every sense. It’s true that he’s no longer young, but he takes care of all details and is training all the time.

“It is clear that Juventus’ main goal is to win the Champions League. With this coup Juventus has entered into the top five powers of world football because they have bought the best player.

“Nobody expected it but I think the deal has been in the works for a while,” he added.

“I think of Zidane leaving Real and Allegri who decides to stay at Juventus. I think they both knew what was going to happen,” he said.

(Visited 8 times, 9 visits today)