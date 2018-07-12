How Student was Electrocuted While Swearing With Utility Pole’s Steel Rod

A student of Eyaen Secondary School, Benin, Edo State, has died after being electrocuted by the steel rod used to reinforce a utility pole.

The incident happened some minutes ago. According to an eyewitness, the utility pole had been hit by a vehicle, making the steel rods embedded in it to be exposed.

The JSS 3 student was said to have been arguing with his colleagues who accused him wrongly. They dared him to swear with any metallic object to prove his innocence.

Not knowing that the steel rods are electrified, he grabbed one in order to prove his innocence and was electrocuted immediately.

