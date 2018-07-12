D’banj, Wizkid, Femi Kuti to perform alongside Beyonce, Jay Z at Mandela festival

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D’banj and Femi Kuti have been announced as performers at the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival, alongside Jay Z and Beyoncé.

The festival will feature performances from a host of global and local artists, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Casper Nyovest, alongside selected Nigerian stars like D’Banj, Wizkid, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.Supermodel, Naomi Campbell, on Monday July 9, announced the lineup for the Global Citizen Festival to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th centenary.

The festival in honor of the former South African President, late Nelson Mandela, aims at celebrate the legacy of Mandela with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)