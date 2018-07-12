Credit Risk Officer at Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited

Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited is an innovative financial institution dedicated to improving the living condition of everyday people through value-added financial products and services. The bank was incorporated in 2008 and is duly licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a microfinance bank.

Credit Risk Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience 3 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Banking Finance / Accounting / Audit

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate customers’ loan applications in line with the bank’s credit policy.

Identify critical risks in credit request and provide advisory on how requests can be restructured in line with the bank’s risk appetite.

Has relevant experience in analyzing consumer and SME loans.

Organization of credit committee.

Portfolio management & reporting.

Create innovative credit evaluation processes and systems.

Evaluate clients for credit worthiness based our internal risk models & their application information.

Weed out fraudulent applications, and unreliable applicants.

Check Facility Letters and Loan Agreements and scrutinize the signed documents to ensure the correctness of the contracts.

Continuously ensure alignment/compliance to the credit risk management framework.

Continuously analyze and recommend improvement on credit risk management framework, processes and systems.

Preparation of statutory reports.

Relevant Skills, Qualification, Attributes & Experience

A first degree in Economics, Finance or any other discipline, Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years banking experience.

Good knowledge of accounting and relevant lending ratios.

Experience in SME & consumer lending.

Analytical skills

Good communications.

Good reporting skills.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@addosser.com

