African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Fresh Job Recruitment – Apply Now

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries).

The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

In order to sharply focus the objectives of the Ten Year Strategy (2013 – 2022) and ensure greater developmental impact, five major areas (High 5s), all of which will accelerate our delivery for Africa, have been identified for scaling up, namely; energy, agro-business, industrialization, integration and improving the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Principal Civil Society Engagement Advocacy Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 6 years

Location Other

Job Field Banking

Reference: ADB/18/123

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL4

Position N°: 50076661

The Complex

The Vice Presidency for ‘Agriculture, Human, and Social Development’ is a Sector Complex focusing on the Bank’s Ten Year Strategy High 5s priority of “Feed Africa” and “Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa”.

The complex objectives are (i) to develop, policy and strategy; (ii) provide deep sector expertise to the Regions by gathering pools of experienced individuals who can be consulted to provide sector expertise on complex transactions; (iii) develop new financing instruments; (iv) the VP will act as the spokesperson to represent the Bank with external stakeholders on aspects of “Feed Africa” and Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa”.

The Hiring Department/Division

The role of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department is to operationalize the High 5 priority of “Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa” with focus on Gender, Women and Civil Society.

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department is designed to improve coherence and coordination across Complexes on Gender and Civil Society Organization issues. The department will ensure strategic priorities which are reflected in resources allocation, enhanced monitoring and management of performance, and strengthening the focus on results.

The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division (AHGC 2) is responsible for Bank-wide cooperation and Engagement with Civil Society. The role of the Division is to coordinate and mainstream Civil Society Engagement (CSE) in AfDB policies and operations. The Division mandate is to coordinate, monitor and report on Bank-wide engagement with Civil Society to ensure that Civil Society engagement is an integral part of the Bank’s procedures and policies; and to build the institutional capacity for CSE in the Bank.

The Position

The Principal Civil Society Engagement Advocacy Officer is responsible for ensuring the development, implementation, and monitoring of the Civil Society Engagement Strategy and Action Plan.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Principal Civil Society Engagement Advocacy Officer under the supervisory of the Division Manager, Civil Society and Community Engagement performs the following:

Ensure the development of the Civil Society Engagement policies and Action Plans.

Conduct regular reviews of existing policies on the promotion of cooperation with Civil Society;

Responsible for M&E, knowledge management and reporting issues on CSE;

Monitor progress achieved on adopting participatory approaches and the extent of participation by stakeholders in Bank financed projects;

Coordinate the development and revision of approaches, procedures mechanisms and, guidelines for the AfDB Engagement with Civil Society (CS) in delivering the Bank’s strategic priorities;

Provide information and advice on CSE-related issues in both public and private sector operations;

Prepare and present relevant documents for senior management’s approval;

Review and customize good practices from other MDBs; develop tools that support participatory approach in Bank operations including ensuring participatory enhancement at quality at entry of operations;

Ensure regular update and management of CSO database;

Coordinates the Civil Society Focal Points;

Supports the Civil Society Experts in Regional Offices;

Mobilize resources to strengthen CSO/AfDB relations for institutional support and capacity building for NGOs and CBOs;

Organize the AfDB-Civil Society Committee meetings; and

Take responsibility in planning and organization of the Civil Society Forums.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in Social Sciences, Economics, Business administration, or related areas.

Have a minimum of six (6) years of professional experience in participation and civil society engagement, advocacy and policy dialogue skills.

Demonstrate understanding of regional social issues, analysis and policy formulation; Knowledge of the practices of major bilateral and multilateral partner development agencies in African countries is an added advantage.

Experience, expertise and capacity for civil society engagement.

Ability for conceptual and strategic analysis to elaborate and review the Bank CSE Policy and Action Plan.

Capacity to work across departments and institutional boundaries to coordinate a bank-wide process to mainstream CSE and inclusion into policies, operations and monitor result to improve the implementation of the Bank CSE Policy and Action Plan; and engages, supports and motivates staff in HQ and Regional Offices to implement efficient ways of civil society engagement.

Ability to have a corporate communication for external stakeholders.

Aptitude to develop diagnose and resolve multiple, concurrent problems.

Ability to handle stress due to multiple and simultaneous and shifting demands, priorities and deadlines.

Innovation & Creativity: Develop new approaches, procedures and techniques to improve the quality of execution of projects and initiatives and proposes or implements initiatives which improve the organization.

Communication: Synthesizes multiple/complex messages and identifies appropriate key points for different audiences and extracts key points and ensures that these are communicated directly and efficiently.

Problem Solving: Identifies high level problems and utilizes business knowledge to resolve these and readily identifies alternative actions or approaches to a problem.

Client Orientation: Works proactively with clients to achieve superior results and provide leading edge advice and guidance; creates opportunities for expanding and developing new client relationships.

Team Working & Relationship Management: Solicits input and expertise. Displays willingness to learn from others including peers and collaborates across the Bank to make things happen.

Communicate and write effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language.

Competences in the use of standard Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Driver – RDGW

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience 3 years

Location Other

Job Field Transportation and Driving

Reference: ADB/18/121

Location: Sierra Leone

Grade: GS3

Position N°: 50067046

The Complex

The Bank has reorganized and is developing the Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Complex whose major objective is to build regional capabilities and bring responsibility for client activities closer to the regions

Five Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Hubs have been created, each run by a Director General: Southern Africa, North Africa, West Africa; East Africa, and Central Africa.

The Hiring Department/Country Office

The various Country Office falls within one of the five (5) Regions of the Africa Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Hubs

The Hub oversees a combination of country and liaison offices, as well as non-presence countries.

Under the Directorate General of the Central Region, the Sierra Leone Country Office of the African Development Bank have been established to strengthen policy dialogue between the Bank, Governments and other stakeholders; improve performance of the project portfolio and aid coordination with other development partners.

The Position

The Driver provides reliable and safe driving services to the Sierra Leone Country Manager and performs office messenger duties

This position is based in Sierra Leone and does not attract international terms and conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the Country Manager and the day-to-day supervision of the Administrative Officer of the Country Office, the incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Support the Operations with focus to the Office staff, visiting missions and official delegation of the Office on official duties, within Sierra Leone as and when required;

Transport the Country Manager or as otherwise assigned in the conduct of the Bank’s operations;

Ensure routine maintenance for the vehicles of the Office;

Perform office messenger duties;

Represent the Bank in a professional manner with respect to appearance and conduct at all times;

Ensure the cleaning of the vehicles, keep records of official travel, daily mileage, fuel consumption, oil changes, lubrication etc.;

Ensure that the formalities provided for in the regulations are met in the event of an accident;

Perform any other duties reasonably requested by the Country Manager and management.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a High School Diploma;

Hold a valid driver’s license with a clean track record;

Possess any additional documentation and/or certification to carry out the job;

Have a minimum of three (3) years of relevant experience as a driver in an international/multinational organization, or public or private sector organization;

Experience and skills in minor vehicle repairs, and routine maintenance for the vehicles;

Working knowledge of the rules and regulations involved in the safe and efficient operation of automotive equipment;

Demonstrated initiative; be discreet, honest and have good character;

Excellent team work and interpersonal skills;

Good written and verbal communication skills in French or English . Working knowledge of other language will be an added advantage;

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft software e.g. Microsoft Word and use of internet.

Division Manager, Corporate Performance and Accountability Division – SNDR1

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 8 years

Location Other

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Reference: ADB/18/122

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL2

Position N°: 50092386

The Complex

The Senior Vice-President is responsible for supporting the President in the day-to-day management of the Bank Group to achieve it strategic objective, and drive performance culture that will align all processes and systems to deliver high impact results.

The SVP will provide effective leadership and exceptional coordination to ensure implementation and monitoring of key corporate decisions as well as the identification of necessary corrective measures and actions.

The SVP will lead senior management discussions, decisions-making process and the implementation of key board and management decisions.

The Hiring Department/Division

The Department for Delivery, Performance Management and Results supports Senior Management in meeting AfDB’s development mandate, improving operational and corporate performance, accelerating the pace of delivery and increasing the Bank’s impact on development.

The Corporate Performance and Accountability Division is responsible for establishing and maintaining corporate frameworks for assessing and tracking the Bank’s development effectiveness and performance. As part of its mandate, it also works to strengthen the Bank’s, external and internal, accountability for results and promotes a performance-oriented culture across the organisation.

The manager of the Corporate Performance and Accountability Division is responsible for establishing and monitoring the work programme of the division. He will report to the Director of the Delivery, Performance Management and Results Department.

The Position

The manager will be responsible for managing and implementing the four core activities of the Division:

Establishing corporate metrics for measuring performance and development results , ensuring that accountabilities are clear and key performance indicators and scorecards are maintained to measure both outcomes and performance;

Strengthening the Bank’s internal and external accountability by promoting a performance and results-oriented culture;

Drawing lessons from independent internal and external evaluations by assessing and responding to evaluations with a view to improving the Bank’s performance, addressing critical issues, removing bottlenecks and improving business processes;

Leading and coordinating the AfCoP secretariat and engaging with RMCs to build capacity to manage for development results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Management:

Determining the objectives of the Division and establishing the work programme;

Leading, motivating, communicating, guiding staff. It requires the manager to coach, assist, and problem solve with various staff.

Monitoring implementation of the Division’s work programme and take any corrective actions where necessary to ensure that objectives are met;

Advising the Director of the Department for Delivery, Performance Management and the Senior Vice-President on improving the Bank’s performance in key areas of the Bank’s Results Measurement Framework;

Leading the Bank dialogue with other multilateral development banks with regards to mutual accountability frameworks, reporting on results, and other high-level global and corporate initiatives ( G7 etc.);

Establish a corporate framework for measuring performance & development results:

Leading Bank-wide work for consolidating and updating the Bank Group’s Results Measurement Framework and including the development of appropriate metrics;

In collaboration with SNDR-2, developing and improving methodologies for measuring performance and development impact;

In collaboration with SNDR-2, designing an effective system of incentives by designing Key Performance Indicators that are aligned with the Bank’s Results Measurement Framework and corporate priorities

Ensuring that the Bank adheres to the highest international standards on providing value-for-money to its stakeholders and reports transparently on its activities.

Strengthen accountability, promote a performance culture and extend outreach:

Contributing to corporate efforts to develop formats, guidelines, policies, and systems (including a Bank-wide Results Reporting System) to strengthen the Bank’s capacity to report on and disseminate results throughout the project cycle;

Providing the Bank’s stakeholders with an assessment of the Bank’s performance in meeting its development objectives through the publication of the Development effectiveness reviews: annual, thematic and country briefs;

Engaging regularly with the Board of Directors on progress in implementing the Bank’s mandate and addressing challenges and corporate priorities.

Providing support, and guidance to regional hubs on performance management and results;

Conceptualising initiatives to improve the Bank’s practices on communicating results to a wider audience, contributing to improving understanding of the Bank’s activities (e.g. MapAfrica) and strengthening the Bank’s credibility as Africa’s premier development institution.

Coordinating Bank-wide efforts to maintain Bank’s transparency commitments and accountability in the use of Bank’s resources, which includes regular publishing to IATI and the development of innovative tools to showcase Bank’s projects;

Draw lessons from independent and external evaluations:

Coordinating Management responses to IDEV and external evaluations and the follow up and tracking of the implementation of commitments made by Management in response to these evaluations;

African Community of Practice (AfCoP) on Managing for Development Results:

Leading and coordinating the AfCoP program and team;

Engaging with Bank’s client countries to strengthen demand for evidence-based policy- making and reinforce capacity on managing to better plan, monitor and budget for development results.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

A minimum of Master’s degree in public administration, economics, international development, strategic communication, international relations or a related field;

Preferably a minimum of eight (8) years of relevant experience and with a good mix of corporate and field level assignments;

Established track record of assisting both internal and external clients to improve their capacity to deliver, monitor, and communicate development results;

Dynamic, achievement-focused leader and manager with an established performance record;

Demonstrated skills to combine strategic thinking with a good understanding on how to translate ideas into products in a participatory manner, navigating the shortest institutional way possible;

Communicate and write effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language;

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications and preferably SAP.

Principal Capacity Development Officer – ECAD1

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Location Other

Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Reference: ADB/18/103

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL4

Position N°: 50053025

The Complex

The Chief Economist/Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management (ECVP) is the Bank’s spokesperson on economic matters and the VP for the ‘Economics Governance and Knowledge Management Complex’.

The Complex is responsible for:

Providing leadership and visibility for the Bank on economic, finance, financial governance and socio economic development issues; and coordinate the generation of analytical works to inform operational policy;

Systematically emphasize the critical role of knowledge, experience, lessons learnt and their tangible impact on sustainable, inclusive transformation of African economies.

The Hiring Department/Division

The African Development Institute (ECAD) coordinates and executes Capacity Development (CD) programs in the regional member countries (RMCs):

Providing advisory services on capacity building;

Identifying and designing tailored capacity development programmes and implementing the programmes; and

Leveraging partnerships and coordinating knowledge dissemination and outreach, with a view to improving policy-making, economic governance and sustainable development in the Regional Member Countries.

The Institute has two divisions, namely Program Development (ECAD.1) and Policy Management (ECAD.2).

The strategic objective of the Program Development Division (ECAD.1) is to enhance the knowledge base and programs of African countries in promoting development. Hence the Division undertakes design and implementation of programs and activities to improve general knowledge and build institutional capacity to diversify economies, boost growth and create decent employment.

These also include programs to support the Bank’s lending operations, improve the quality of the Bank’s portfolio and ensure that the development impact of Bank-funded projects and programs are realized.

The Position

The Capacity Development (CD) Officer, ECAD1, will play an active role in the day-to-day delivery of the Department’s mandate, ensure that high quality standards are observed, and collaborate with the staff of the Bank’s other departments and outside partners to promote capacity development in Africa.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision and guidance of the Division Manager, Program Development (ECAD1), the Capacity Development officer will:

Develop programs, strategies and concept notes for capacity development for Regional Member countries.

Undertake research on capacity development needs of the public, private and non-governmental institutions in Africa on any topic relevant for achieving the Bank’s High 5s.

Design innovative programs to improve the quality of capacity development in Africa.

Manage the delivery of capacity development activities such as workshops, seminars, conferences, and round table meetings at the Bank’s headquarters and in the Bank’s Regional Member Countries.

Actively engage in resource mobilization for capacity development activities.

Prepare briefs, information notes, and news articles on the activities of the Division.

Undertake evaluation of the effectiveness of capacity development and other development activities of the Division.

Perform administrative duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold a Master’s degree in Economics, Public Policy, Business Administration, Public Administration, or in a related field. A PhD is preferred.

Extensive in teaching, research or in operations with proven competence and ability to develop concept notes, design training programs and deliver lectures in one of the following fields:

Macroeconomics/Economic Management;

Financial Sector Development;

Fiscal Affairs (including revenue generation and debt management); and

Fiduciary Affairs of a Project Implementation Unit (Procurement, Disbursement or Financial Management).

Have a minimum of six (06) years of relevant and progressive work experience. Experience in writing notes, reports and briefs and ability to handle knowledge dissemination.

Strong quantitative analytical skills with a passion for figures and a mastery of the use of relevant software to prepare pictorials, charts and graphs.

Sound knowledge and good understanding of capacity development needs in Africa at national levels and also at the level of project implementation units and proficiency in writing proposals for resource mobilization.

Capacity to conceptualize new approaches and innovation in capacity development and to develop user friendly training materials.

Ability to interpret policies, guidelines and procedures and draw personal judgment.

Ability to think strategically and link the goals of the Division and Department to the Bank’s core strategic goals, and set priorities accordingly.

A demonstrated team player with strong communication, problem solving, self-organization and time management skills.

A client and results-oriented individual with a proactive attitude.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (attach a sample of own writings) in English or French with a good working knowledge of the other language.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications.

