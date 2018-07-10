Must Watch Trailer! Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sola Sobowale, Jim Iyke, Toyin Abraham star in ‘Seven and a Half Dates’

he official trailer for the most anticipated movie of 2018, ‘Seven and a Half Dates’, has just been released and it is refreshingly different.

The movie whose official poster was released few days ago, has been receiving massive buzz online since its announcement and it is no doubt one movie to watch out for.From the stables of BroadwayTV Production, Seven and a Half Dates follows the life of a young hard working lady, Bisola, who is engrossed in her passion for her career and finds herself in a seemingly unending quest for love. Her father, Mr Gomez, comes to the rescue and inspired by the game of chess, sets Bisola up on ten different dates which he hopes one of them yields a good prospect.

The film features Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham, Akin Lewis, Bayray Mcwinzu, Ken Erics, Faithia Williams, Bayray McNwizu, Mc Lively and more.

Produced by Toyin Abraham with Samuel Olatunji as the Executive Producer, written by Joy Isi Bewaji and Directed by Biodun Stephen, the movie will be hitting all Nigerian cinemas from August 3rd, 2018.

